Saving Culture (from itself)
UK's Green Nightmare: Blue Collar Barbie Goes to Parliament
Hannah Spencer gets elected by Muslims for the Green Party, the same weekend the Iranian theocracy gets toppled? God is trying to tell us something.
Mar 1
•
Jenny Holland
142
23
15
February 2026
Live with Jenny Holland & Nina Power
A recording from Jenny Holland's live video
Feb 14
•
Jenny Holland
and
Nina Power
56
17
3
1:15:33
Melania vs the media mean girls
Spoiler alert: Melania wins!
Feb 8
•
Jenny Holland
472
90
55
Hello! My name is Jenny and I’m a right-wing freak
The disorienting aesthetics of the red pill experience, with soundtrack.
Feb 1
•
Jenny Holland
481
232
55
January 2026
What is driving liberal women crazy?
I posted a YouTube video asking this, and it blew up. Here are some further thoughts on the question half of the US is currently asking.
Jan 25
•
Jenny Holland
662
252
126
I prayed the Rosary every day for a year.
This is how it changed me.
Jan 11
•
Jenny Holland
128
38
12
Is Commie Theatre Kid Zohran Mamdani about to turn New York into New Berkeley?
Reading David Horowitz and Peter Collier on the direct line between the Sixties Radicals rebrand as progressives, and the twee performative hipster…
Jan 4
•
Jenny Holland
96
36
12
December 2025
Anarchy in the UK
But it's coming from the top down. Can the UK and Ireland be saved?
Dec 20, 2025
•
Jenny Holland
71
22
4
Is Candace Owens an Influencer? Or an Influence Op?
Who knows? But she is definitely the Bat Boy of the digital influencer era.
Dec 13, 2025
•
Jenny Holland
53
64
11
Thoughts on 50.
Nora Ephron was right: everything is copy
Dec 8, 2025
•
Jenny Holland
32
23
5
Boomer feminism versus Catholic womanhood
Last week, I published an essay about Molly Jong Fast and the affect that feminist Boomer moms had on their Gen X daughters.
Dec 6, 2025
•
Jenny Holland
71
22
8
Paid subscriber Christmas Meet-UP!
Join fellow culture savers on 13 December 2025 at 3pm
Dec 4, 2025
•
Jenny Holland
6
9
