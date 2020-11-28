What is Saving Culture?

Personal politics for the politically homeless

I like to think of it as my imaginary dinner party/salon.

Do you ever get the feeling that the world as you used to know it has suddenly vanished, and everyone is pretending not to notice?

Do you miss laughing and drinking and eating, together with your most beloved friends or family, without fear of recrimination over ideas or opinions?

I do.

I love poetry, music, disaster movies, food, and people — even the difficult ones. And I love high and low culture and talking about them with my friends. I love to make people laugh, make people dinner and make people think.

For most people 2020 was a year of separation and anxiety. I already lived in exile, far away from the people and activities that once nurtured me, afraid to speak my mind because I feared upsetting friends and family members with my opinions. That is the way of things when you wander off the reservation. I have fallen on the side of the fence that few of my friends and fewer of my family are on.

After sitting in a personal and intellectual wilderness for a few years, 2020 helped me decide that I will not censor myself any more. I will invite people into my thoughts about culture, politics, relationships and how they are all intertwined. I will collaborate with other people of good faith and true intent, as and when I find them. Please join me! If you’d like to support my work, please consider a paid subscription, or share it with a friend!

Stay up-to-date

Hit the subscribe button now for a weekly essay on politics/books/food/music/feelings from me.

If you like it, share it!

Help me build a community of people who are seeking the right answers. Share with your friends, or if you hate it, your enemies.

Share Saving Culture (from itself)

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.