Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
5d

These idiots benefit from all the goods, services, and institutions that have resulted from over 200 years of delayed gratification, objective and scientific thinking, and very hard work. Their obliviousness to this is pathetic.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5d

The destruction of a merit based society is almost complete.

Hard work is now bad

Soon the next generation will be helpless, lazy, and entitled and American civilization will fall

This is by design and is bred from Marxist principles of destruction:

"With disdain I will throw my gauntlet full in the fact of the world and see the collapse of this pygmy giant. Then will I wander god-like and victorious through the ruins of the world. And giving my words an active force, I will feel equal to the Creator." —Karl Marx

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