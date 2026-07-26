Friends, Romans, Culture-savers! I am in the final chapters of my book, so instead of writing a whole new essay this week, I am instead going to share with you something I wrote in 2020, when the embarrassing capture of the Smithsonian first came to light. I was reminded of this essay this week because Anthea Hartig, President of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, was grilled at a Congressional hearing, in particular by Congressman Brandon Gill. This essay, written 23 July 2020 before I started my Substack, was in response to the insanely racist graphic that was part of the Museums as Sites for Social Action (MASS) toolkit. MASS Action launched in 2016 as a collaborative project centred on the question of how to transform museums from the inside out.” (source here via Claude.) At the time I wrote this, the identities of the people who wrote the document had not yet come to light in published reports. The piece is more satirical than journalistic. Thanks for your patience while I finish my book, on this very topic — affluent, white, liberal, women and their destructive takeover of our culture! I’ll be back to regular scheduled programming in a week or so!

It’s really starting to feel like the US cultural elites have been taken over by a group of earnest 14 year old girls at a Model UN conference.

First, The New York Times Mean Girls sorority was exposed by Bari Weiss’s resignation and public denunciation of her bullying at the hands of her liberal colleagues. (For what it’s worth, I worked at The New York Times for three years, when Millennials were still actual babies, and I do not recognise the shockingly unprofessional behaviour she describes.)

Then it was the turn of the venerable Smithsonian Museum of African American History. In a series of pages chock-a-block with links, this institution devoted to preserving and curating American history instead deluged readers with all the BS that comes standard in the new racists’ handbook: whiteness, white privilege, yada yada yada.

But absolute winner was a graphic document, seemingly created by museum staff, titled “Aspects & Assumptions of WHITENESS & WHITE CULTURE in the United States.” The nasty whiteness words in big capital letters to emphasise its big, bad nature.

It helpfully breaks down what white culture is. After combing through the other pages on the site, I was pretty certain that as far as the ladies at the Smithsonian are concerned, whiteness is the opposite of what Americans should be.

Here are some of the signs to watch out for.

“Self-reliance,” “independence & autonomy,” “in control of their own destiny,” “objective, rational linear thinking,” “hard work,” “work before play,” “plan for future,” “delayed gratification,” “follow rigid time schedules,” “English common law,” “protect property & entitlements,” “intent counts,” “decision-making.”

Oh, and “steak and potatoes.”

Accompanied by helpful graphic elements like a workman holding a hammer and wearing a hard-hat (BOOOO), or a beaker (BAD SCIENCE), or the scales of justice (THAT’S RACIST!)

Vigilance is required to defeat white supremacy guys!!

Hmm…Ok…So…using my powers of inference here…dependence, no agency, irrational, lazy, shiftless, indulgent, disorganised and lack of self control are…non-white culture?

Wait, that sounds familiar. It’s reminding me of something…Oh yeah, the racist 19th century stereotype of the shiftless, lazy and irrational Negro.

Well. This is awkward.

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I can just imagine the meeting where the 14 year old girls who are apparently now in charge of one of America’s most august institutions came up with this genius idea.

“You guys, let’s help the people understand how bad whiteness is using pictures.”

“Totally! I read about that in this book by Judi Katz.”

“Oh my god my dad is always telling me to plan for the future, and he is so annoying! Those things are just the worst!!! Let’s save all the black people by listing them…”

(In my imaginary reconstruction, the 14 year old girls in charge of the Smithsonian are white. In reality they are also people of colour, but that just makes the whole mess even worse.)

At least in high school the adults are nominally in positions of authority and steer the children away from embarrassing themselves publicly. Clearly, that’s not the case at the Smithsonian.

The museum acknowledged as much when they removed the graphic, but not before it was tweeted out by Donald Trump Jr and therefore preserved for all future generations, which is very much the mission of the Smithsonian, (sometimes referred to as “the nation’s attic”) so well done all. You managed to perfectly capture how very racist “anti-racism” is, and share it with the world. Mission accomplished.

I think anyone who is not in the grips of a rabid ideological possession can see now that Millennial white liberalism is the most toxic, racist, elitist and (oddly) immature movement to come along since, well, ever.

It’s the weird childishness (“steak and potatoes is racist”) of it that separates it from overtly aggressive, macho ideologies like National Socialism. But don’t be fooled, once these kids have been laughed at enough times by plebes they will become every bit as totalitarian as their German forbearers. They have already picked out the same colour scheme.

In the 2018 movie Entebbe, about the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight full of Jews, there is a grimly funny scene in which the idealistic, leftwing sheltered young German intellectual turned terrorist defends himself against charges of anti-semitism even as he is separating out the Jewish hostages from the non-Jewish hostages. “I’m no Nazi,’ he protests, even as he singles out the Jews for execution.

If the children who are now apparently in charge of everything had been taught how to think, they might have had the humility to recognise that fervour does not make for sound policy, and that emotional attachments to utopian landscapes can lead one to some very tricky situations. The road to a perfect society starts off in song and camaraderie, all the Darbys and Jessicas and Ninas basking in the warm glow of their righteousness. But it ends up strewn with bodies rotting in the street.

Save us from these child-rulers.

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