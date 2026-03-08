What does it mean when a nation cannot and will not protect its own children?

This profound question is what some of Britain’s population is asking these days, with increasingly grave implications.

I say ‘some’ of Britain’s population, and not all of Britain’s population, because — like everywhere else in the west — this country is divided between people who live in the brutal reality of a failing state, and a luckier (?) few who think they are still living in a world where the systems serve us — and not the other way around.

Last month, MP Rupert Lowe chaired a two week long, crowdfunded inquiry into the decades long scandal of Pakistani rape gangs preying upon young white working class girls in cities and towns up and down the UK. These groups were so coordinated that they even managed to smuggle some girls into Pakistan, GB News reported.

Kier Starmer, the loathsome and cowardly prime minister, has called the rape gangs ‘a far-right bandwagon.’

Of course that is a vile lie. And of course Starmer must know this. Because it has been bubbling away in the background for over a decade.

There have been several inquiries and a series of brave whistleblowers: Maggie Oliver, who was a detective in Manchester working on rape gang investigations before eventually resigning in disgust over the lack of action on behalf of prosecutors; there is Raja Miah, a longtime campaigner to expose rape gangs; Majid Nawaz, and of course there is Tommy Robinson. Even a former equality Tsar has said as much. Trevor Phillips, a former Labour Party member who was the chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission — hardly a far-right guy — has been fierce in his condemnation of how the professional managerial class has handled this crime.

Phillips, now a television presenter, said in an interview: “These children are chosen because of their race. They are chosen because they are white and because they’re outside the community of the groomers.”

Everybody knew.

Phillips highlights the chilling uniqueness of these crimes: unlike typical child abuse that is kept hidden, grooming gangs operate in plain sight — with perpetrators knowing they are shielded from punishment by a corrupt and anti-white system.

“These people know that they are protected. They’re protected politically, they’re protected by social workers, they’re protected by local police. That is the scandal here,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how cross I am about it” he added. For a mild-mannered member of the British elite, those are strong words indeed.

In a shocking series of posts on X, the Rape Inquiry quoted from testimony of some of the victims.

One post was a quote from a victim describing how the men talked to her: “most started with ‘you white..’ Something. ‘You English piece of …’ you know, there was always kind of a tone to it, whether it was, you know, ‘you Christian…’ whatever, or it was ‘you white…’ whatever.”

Another one read:

“Things would escalate around Eid and holidays. Parties got bigger, got worse, got more violent. More people involved, more girls involved. The parties were just bigger. The main clash that I kind of had with religion side of it was, I grew up a Christian. I would wear my cross because it was something really, really special to me. So it wasn’t used as kind of…it was just used as a way to break me down, as in…more of a comparison of the religions, if anything. ‘Where is your God now? Why has your God forsaken you?”

Photo credit: X account @rapeganginquiry

The men may have been foreign. But the GP’s, the social workers, the police, the care home staff, the school staff worked for the British state, the British taxpayer. But the political establishment, throughout multiple administrations, has not yet attempted a full public reckoning.

How is this anything other than a revolutionary condition?

For example: in a GB News segment about the inquiry, they showed a clip of a woman called Fiona Goddard, who has been campaigning for years for justice for the abused girls for years. She says she was victimised starting when she was 14, by between 50 and 100 people. She was living in children’s home in Bradford at the time. In the video clip, Fiona says that when a family member called the children’s home to inform them that Fiona was being picked up by Asian men, and taken away to be abused by them: “the call handler said back to her, ‘you can’t describe them as Asian men because that’s racist. You should just be glad your child is being taught a different culture.”

I’m a words person. And I have been thinking about this quote for weeks now, but I cannot find the words to express the profound and consciousness-shattering betrayal this is.

Share

Nine men were convicted in 2019 of sexual offences against Fiona. They are Basharat Khaliq, Saeed Akhtar, Naveed Akhtar, Parvaze Ahmed, Zeeshan Ali, Fahim Iqbal, Izar Hussain, Mohammed Usman and Kieran Harris.

Earlier this year, Fiona’s claim for compensation from the West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Council was rejected. In a letter, the police force said her claims ‘were entirely without merit.’

Starmer’s government now claims to be putting together new, more powerful inquiry —however the terms of that inquiry have campaigners howling about yet another cover-up. It will not refer findings to criminal investigators, only ‘professional bodies’ — so no prosecutions. It will not trace links between perpetrators operating in different towns - so it will be yet another piecemeal investigation. And it does not mandate that the racial and religious aspect of these crimes be investigated. So the most galling aspect of this — the racially and religiously aggravated nature of these crimes — will go unexamined.

Which is in keeping with the tenor of this entire story: large groups of professionals simply unwilling to look the truth in the face. That these girls were exploited because of their race. Thousands of girls sacrificed to maintain the lie that multiculturalism in Britain was a success story.

This is the end result of generations of bureaucratic rule by malevolent neo-communists and their dim-witted politically liberal enablers. There is currently a debate raging on the British right, mirroring the woke right vs liberal right debacle from last year, that pits the concept of ‘ethno-nationalism’ — scary and racist — against ‘civic nationalism’ — enlightened and sane. But I regret to inform you, that the United Kingdom is already an ethno-nationalist state — it’s just one that does not serve its own indigenous ethnic group. In fact, it serves white girls to Muslim men. As usual, it is the white liberals who refuse to see that. Even the white liberals who want to end immigration also want to bend over backwards to prove that they are not racist.

What other way is there to conceptualise a state apparatus that fed its young women — girls who should have been cherished as the next generation of citizens and mothers — to organised gangs of foreigners who treated them as though they were lower than animals? In their own country?

But the hard truth is that civic nationalism created the conditions for these race-based rape gangs. Without being tethered to a sovereign ethnicity, civic nationalism is an incoherent fantasy.

The organised exploitation of British girls is ongoing. As recently as February, the BBC reported active rape gangs operating in London — despite London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan only last year denying their existence in the capital. “I was 15,” said a victim quoted in the BBC article. “I was getting passed around different men every night — sometimes 10 or 15 a month…I don’t remember any names really. It sounds horrible, but I just know they were [South] Asian.”

Do you hear that? Even the child victim of these Pakistani men does not want to come across as racist.

How did we get here?

Remember back in the movies or tv specials of the 1980’s and ’90’s, there was a trope of the racist white man, obsessed with keeping white women ‘safe’ from men of different races? Remember how that character was always a villain? Or a hick. Or a violent psychopath. Or a pathetic unenlightened man to be laughed at and scorned. This powerful cultural message came to serve a truly dark purpose — it cast a spell over us all. A spell that said,

as a collective consciousness, we cannot admit to ourselves when white women are *in fact* being targeted and victimised for their *race.*

This is the race egregore — which is a sort of energetic force field generated by what Sebastian Morello describes as a “collective commitment to falsehoods” that results in “human minds enslaved by error.”

As for the standard lefty response — but why are you so focused on the Pakistani gangs when white men commit more crimes against women. I’ve possibly never heard a dumber and more pathetic argument in my life. Leaving aside the ol’ per capita number vs aggregate number issue, that argument implies that women can’t be concerned about men from other countries victimising women…because white men do it too? That we should just accept the importation of rapists, because we have them here anyway, so everybody can join in! What the hell are we?

A second key element to this scandal is equally uncomfortable to the liberal mind. That is, for bureaucrats tasked with overseeing child welfare, girls as young as 12 and 13 having sex was simply accepted as just a fact of life. Age of consent laws, according to a 2017 report by the Family Education Trust, were often ignored.

“Children as young as 11 were deemed to be having consensual sexual intercourse when in fact they were being raped and abused by adults.”

One father of an abused girl said: “It’s what they expected of our children.”

So the fact that these girls were so often in need of treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptives and abortions was not in any way a red flag for the authorities.

Similarly, The New York Times wrote a story in 2014 about the gangs operating in Rotherham, where police had fined parents who had called repeatedly to report their girls missing - for wasting police time. The article quotes a local police officer refusing categorise a girl who had been raped by 5 men as a victim of sexual assault. The paper wrote: “He knew she had been ‘100 percent’ consensual. She was 12.”

Leave a comment

Both these conditions — the race fever dream in which the entire liberal class is trapped, and the cruel idea that 12 years having sex is no big deal — can only be fixed with a return to real conservatism. I say that will no relish, because I am not particularly conservative.

But the monumental scale of this scandal shows me that, for the west to save itself, a sharp right-ward turn in necessary. A turn extreme enough that liberals will howl and communists will cry. A turn that will be unpalatable for me as well. Just so that we may, some day, get back to the centre.