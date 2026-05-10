Everywhere I look I see women drowning in rancour against their male counterparts.

There is a tendency to look upon female hatred of men as a sort of insignificant, or even justifiable phenomenon — one that does not have any particular implications for society as a whole. But of course it does. There are countless women who have suffered at the hands of men, and therefore have a mistrust of and aversion to them as a result. Violence, abandonment, betrayal — these are timeless challenges that men have thrown at women. Torrents of ink have been spilled lamenting this reality.

But what is happening now is not a reflection of that long-standing reality. It’s something else.

“On the internet, men and women have never been more alienated from each other,” wrote the New Statesman a few weeks ago.

One young leftie woman interviewed for the piece was asked how she felt about men. “I don’t care for them,” she says.

I have a rather complicated personal connection to this topic (other than just being a woman!) which is why this essay is a bit longer than usual. My own father wrote a book called Misogyny: The World’s Oldest Prejudice. It would turn out to be his last book in a long career of journalism and fiction writing. He died before it could be published. I read the draft with him in the cancer ward in a Manhattan hospital. After he died, my mother and I finally managed to get it published, and I wrote the foreword.

My mother and I celebrating after receiving the first copies of my father’s posthumous book, Misogyny: The World’s Oldest Prejudice

That book took up an enormous amount of my attention and energy for a number of years — and so naturally enough did the topic, men’s hatred of women. I had never called myself a feminist, and although I was very pro-woman generally, when my father initially explained his argument, I was actually skeptical. I thought that men mistreated other men just as much, if not much more, as they had women. But my father made such a compelling case – that much of civilisation had been built on the male desire to control and dominate the female – that I by the end largely accepted his premise.

So when I point out that, in fact, we have a misandry problem, I’m doing so despite being intensely familiar — intellectually, historically, and personally — with the many ways men do women wrong.

Decades later, in an utterly changed and topsy-turvy world compared to the one in which I last saw my brilliant, liberal, secular father, my alarm is no longer over how men view women.

It’s over how women view men. There has always been and will continue to always be an undercurrent of men who hate and fear women. But if we saw men routinely talk about women the way that women routinely talk about men, if contempt for women was as mainstream as is contempt for men, it would be declared a worldwide emergency.

I’ve seen a couple of examples of this recently that really gave me pause.

Somehow, I came across the story of Ann Marie Tendler, the ex wife of a mildly famous American comedian. I’m only aware of it because I stumbled upon a very good YouTube summary of Tendler’s memoir, which was billed as a tell-all but is, according to even feminist critics, a navel-gazing, score-settling, bitch-fest.

Tendler seems to me to be the perfect representative for the collective female derangement. She has a fair grievance — her famous husband impregnatedsomeone else while still married to her, and now he constantly posts about his domestic bliss, which is a truly awful betrayal. But because of her own descriptions of her long history of bitterness, unhappiness, lack of drive, lack of success, and her openly expresses her hatred of men, any sympathy points vanish.

Tendler is, by her own admission, a woman who, before marrying a celebrity, failed cosmetology school, and quit every job she’d had. In her teens and 20s, she dates a series of older and/or more successful men, including a tech millionaire, when she is a hairdresser living in Queens. Post-divorce from the famous comedian (his name is John Mulaney if you care - I don’t), she dates a series of non-entities that only confirm her contempt for men.

She is “destroyed by a situationship with a man named Javier.” She wheels her dog around NYC in a baby carriage. In an argument with one of these many boyfriends, over why she claimed she did not want sons, she says: “I hate men. I hate them so much. Men are the cause of all my problems. Men are the cause of everyone’s problems. They are stupid and they are arrogant. They think everything they say is true and right. I hate them so fucking much I don’t even know if I can fuck them anymore.”

Her therapists gingerly suggest that, actually, her rage may actually “be anger toward her mother or other maternal figures.” According to her book, her mother was full of rage herself. But Tendler counters with: “the field of psychology was developed by white men using white men as the baseline standard for behaviour and sanity.”

She is every AWFUL stereotype, come to life. And she is hardly alone.

Another prominent example is an Instagram account by the name of Words of Women — with a following of over 600,000 people. The woman behind it, Lauren Martin, produces a steady stream of vitriolic, despairing, and hate-filled content, aimed mostly at men. Like Tendler, she has a history of mental illness. She openly dissects her crumbling marriage to what sounds like a rather long-suffering man. She obsesses and cries over the usual Democratic talking points. She disparages other women, and her own children. She seethes and grinds her jaw and blows rage from her nostrils like a cartoon bull. Mostly from what looks like a very spacious and well appointed closet. In one post, she says: “you know what I think we need to start doing? Kicking men in the fucking balls.”

“Angry, crazy women are cool now.”

Not really.

Her comments section is a smorgasbord of women encouraging other women to double down on their very stupid opinions.

One of her commenters says: “having a man is honestly so embarrassing rn.”

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Another commenter outrageously opined that men don’t understand what it’s like to be the targets of physical violence, therefore they walk around in a kind of Pollyanna fugue state where they skip about the place thinking nothing can ever go wrong. I cannot fathom the level of pig ignorance it would take for a grown adult to think that.

Not surprisingly, her audience seems to be full of women who think they could actually take on men in a physical contest?

“I’m glad you are feeling the rage. I am Canadian Gen X and menopausal so I am actually preparing for potential war with the US.”

“Add a little menopause to the mix and you’ve got one hell of a warrior!”

Be real, ladies! You are a quivering, emotional wreck who wouldn’t last 2 seconds in an actual fight!

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Woke ideology, and its very vocal subset, feminism, are the perfect masks for all sorts of pathological behaviour, and the perfect tool for avoiding accountability.

Both the woke ideological superstructure and feminism, place the blame on our lack of success, and responsibility for our happiness, on external factors that we do not control.

Fellow Substacker, doctor Hannah Spier, expressed very eloquently the impact feminism has had on generations of girls and women.

“That was the key shift. Feminism did not only change laws or employment patterns. It changed the interpretive frame through which girls and women were taught to understand life’s disappointments.”

I’m a 50-50 person. Meaning when things go south, and it comes down to blame, in a general sense, I believe, it should be shared between the sexes. We are two sides of the same human coin. This is incontrovertible, I’m afraid. Even in today’s world where women can ostensibly live happily independent lives, and some do — including several friends of mine — if women en masse were better off alone, we would see a concurrent flourishing of female happiness and fulfilment. Are we seeing that? No. We are seeing the opposite.

Even taking into account the structural disparities between men and women in what is commonly referred to as the patriarchy, even under those systems, women always had ways of making up for their lack of power and influence in one sphere with power and influence in another sphere. Women are human. Humans are irrepressible. And a motivated woman is more irrepressible than most.

And yet, the modern middle class woman does not see this. They only see how hard-done-by they are. One UK-based writer whose brand is angry-and-overwhelmed-menopausal lady, wrote: “every woman I speak to is angry.”

Women who hate men seem to have several other negative characteristics as well.

They become self-obsessed. Intense solipsism is something I have noticed among women, in particular feminists, for some time now. I have recognised it in myself too. As in: I spend, and have spent as a younger women, an inordinate amount of time thinking about how I was perceived, how I looked, how I related to others and what they thought of me. A lot of I, I, I.

Women who are diagnosable narcissists on top of that take this to truly toxic extremes.

In a very revealing 2007 documentary about English revolutionary feminists of the late 20th century, women look back on a movement that at the time may have seemed lost to history — but which has made a roaring comeback since. Thanks to woke.

One woman said: “we were all about us. Keep the focus here. Keep the focus female.”

When I’m scrolling through left-wing women’s accounts on TikTok or Instagram, I’m really struck by the self-focus. It’s actually very suffocating, attaching yourself so fiercely to thoughts of self. It means that random occurrences, random utterances, take on outsize significance. It’s incredibly freeing to move through the world, un-self-conscious. To not notice.

Women who hate men also lack the moderating effect that living in a harmonious relationship with a man provides. (This one works both ways.) Having to contend with a male partner, in all his rude maleness, forces you to be at least somewhat flexible, it forces you to contend with another’s point of view. Men are mysterious creatures to us. When I was growing up, society did a terrible job teaching me what to expect when it came to dealing with men, and it’s only gotten worse. Just as a woman will soften a man in a happy relationship, so will a man calm a woman. You learn so much from intimate relationships, about yourself but also about the opposite sex. You learn that all the platitudes you were taught are almost all wrong. Of all the disastrous results of socially encouraged misandry is that it makes it much harder for girls to experience long-term, committed relationships with men.

It’s also terrible for the children of these bitter, angry, women.

In the feminism documentary, a woman talked about how women in the movement were judged for having husbands, boyfriends, and even sons. “A lot of radical feminists felt you should give them up. A lot of them were saying you should give up boy children. I can’t believe it now, it was so cruel and horrible.”

The documentary’s VoiceOver tried to make this inconvenient evidence less damning: “Some separatists were forced to make an agonising choice between their sons and their politics.”

Forced? Forced? Forced by whom, exactly? Was a camp commander standing over any of these women, holding a gun to their head? Or was it that they were simply being confronted with the implications of their own terrible, toxic, and stupidly myopic ideas?

Even if they are not actively abandoning their children, it is very difficult to model happiness for your children if you are unrelentingly negative about your husband, or if you find domestic life an unrelenting bore.

As Lauren Martin said herself in one of her Instagram posts: “I’m just going to say it. I’m not enjoying my children right now. It is a loop of the same bullshit every single day. Of, like, Ms Rachel and Peppa Pig or reading the same book, Ariel, Ariel, Ariel and screaming and not eating dinner…Really it’s not fun. It’s not fun at all. I have to drive half hour to daycare, half hour back and they’re crying, and saying ‘almost home, ok fine! Still crying…And I’m like, ‘can you just be good.’”

In another post, she advocates that her followers arm themselves. “I think the time has come where passive, peaceful resistance in your own home might not benefit. I think we have children to protect.”

Funny how comfortable she feels publicly stating how her actual children are making her unhappy — surely one of the worst things a child could hear – but tells of over half a million people to buy guns to “protect” unspecified other children.

The dire implications of this discord are worse than just joylessness among the youth. It threatens the survival of this particular demographic.

As the New Statesman found, “young women are twice as likely not to want children as young men.”

Am I being hyperbolic when I suggest that this outbreak of man-hatred in middle class, educated, women, threatens to be an extinction-level event of this group? Two weeks ago, I wrote that we need to leave a door open for the younger women to walk through. But for the slightly older demographic — women like Martin, Tendler, and the many, many, angry Gen X women — they are going to have to learn the hard way how miserable life is when you hate half of the human race.

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