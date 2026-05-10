Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Elizabeth Penney's avatar
Elizabeth Penney
7d

I've noticed this trend in books lately. Hey, I get it. I had two abusive marriages. But did I start hating men or get bitter? That would be a recipe for a sour life. Nope. I figured out my sh** and found the love I always wanted. Hating a whole gender seems like a self defeating attitude. I love men. I LOVE men. They're not perfect--and neither are we. So what. Get over it. Make better choices.

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DiazRockCrawlr's avatar
DiazRockCrawlr
7d

As an early (1970s) feminist it has increasingly troubled me to see the trends in female/male relationships and understanding - quite the divide now, and really an acquired prejudice/bigotry. My heart aches for the indoctrinated women who will refuse hetero/child-rearing relationships as both have genuinely been my life’s joy. I am so sad for my feminist sisters who accepted the ‘radical’ feminist views that run counter to biology, neurology, psychology and good ol’ common sense, and instead cherry-pick from ideologies that only serve to reinforce the desired narrative. So sad, even tragic…

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