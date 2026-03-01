It’s been quite a week in UK politics. So much so that I have changed the topic of this essay three times. We started the week with a war of words between the two insurgent nationalist parties, Nigel Farage’s Reform Party and Rupert Lowe’s newly created Restore Britain party. This is a fascinating and important topic that I will be returning to — especially given the fact the Lowe, who is a successful businessman and member of parliament for Great Yarmouth in England, in February held an inquiry into the Pakistani rape gangs that he says are still operating with relative impunity. I will return to this horrifying story later this week.

But then the Gorton-Denton by-election happened. And a young woman called Hannah Spencer in Manchester got elected to the UK parliament for the Green Party.

Why should you care? Because she is perhaps the most perfect example of lefty female suicidal empathy I have ever seen. But for her accent, this lady could have been plucked from the streets of Portland Oregon or a Park Slope Brooklyn farmer’s market.

Ok, so who is this chick? Well, Spencer is 34 years old, left school at 16, she is a plumber and she rescues greyhounds. She dances around the streets, her top pony bouncing up and down. She seems lovely! She wears bright colours and polka dots and big wooly scarves and exudes a down-to-earth confidence and woman-of-the-people vibe.

She is now the first Green MP ever to be elected in the north of England, a historically working class Labour heartland. This is a seismic event for British politics. But her views are anything but woman-of-the-people.

The Green party platform includes ‘a world without borders’, transing children, “phasing out” cars, LGBTQIA++, and legalising all drugs and prostitution. They basically exist in cloud cuckoo land, where — to quote Big Rock Candy Mountain — there are lemonade springs and cigarette trees and the hens lay soft boiled eggs. But instead of hobos and fossil fuels, everyone is gay and solar powered.

Her victory was delivered by debt-laden lefty students and disaffected progressives who don’t like the leftwing prime minister because he is not left wing enough — and with the resounding support of a large Muslim voting block. The Muslim vote is, ahem, extremely socially conservative. Reform — whose candidate Matt Goodwin came in second — are also claiming illegal voting took place.

How these two elements will co-exist once in office, is a question the entire commentariat is pondering right now. Though both the Muslim and the gay tree hugging wings of the Green Party do agree that the UK should take infinity migrants and Israel is the devil. And that was enough to get Miss Spencer to parliament.

Just a day after Miss Spencer and the Green Party’s victory, the US and Israel attacked the theocratic Iranian regime, killing the Ayatollah. What exquisite timing. It will certainly have taken the bloom off the rose of victory for the ideologically bonkers Green leadership. The party’s deputy leader, Mothin Ali, is a strict Muslim whose family came to the UK from Bangladesh in the 1960’s. On the right is a photo of him with his wife. On the left, a video of him participating in a perfectly typical, normal, every day, British pastime: screaming on the streets for Allah.

The chatty blonde idealism of Miss Spencer is…unconvincing to say the least. But while the obvious red-green alliance being built here, and the death bells ringing for the Labour Party, there is a wider issue at play on the right also. It’s an issue that matters to Americans just as much — in many ways it reflects both the RINO vs MAGA divide, as well as the “Woke Right” versus “Classical Liberal” psy op everyone was talking about last year. In both countries, we are settling in to a new reality in which the political centre cannot hold. There is a changing of the guard. Big Liberalism, which used to have space for right-liberals and left-liberals, has collapsed. It’s as dead as Monty Python’s parrot. Hannah Spencer’s election proves that.

I will return to that issue too. But today, I just want to focus on Miss Hannah Spencer, because she really is the perfect confection for our fake and gay times. Unserious, yet also a rather grave threat.

She came on my radar a few weeks ago when a clip of her debating Matt Goodwin did the rounds on social media. It was the best example I’ve ever seen of the brittle female progressive-leftist, who is all smiles and cuddles and solidarity until she encounters this horrible, frightening thing called ‘reality.’ When that happens, she short-circuits.

In the debate Goodwin, referring to the Manchester Arena suicide bomber attack that killed 22 people nine years ago, presses her on why terror attacks ‘keep happening’. Her response was so telling.

“What we did after the terror attacks, is we came together and we stuck up for each other,” Spencer says, defensively.

Goodwin doesn’t drop it, saying, ‘but you’ve never asked why.’

“Of course we have!” she exclaims. She sounds at this point like she might cry. Her voice breaks, she pulls faces.

“Because people like you are dividing people!” she replied.

Yes, she actually blamed Matt Goodwin and ‘people like him’ for the death by nail bomb delivered by a Muslim terrorist at an Ariana Grande concert. The youngest victim of the attack was 8 year old Saffie-Rose Roussos.

Saffie-Rose Rousson, victim of Manchester Arena nail bomb attacker.

Because even being asked to think clearly about what the motivation might be for suicide bombers attacking Manchester gets Miss Spencer frustrated and upset and flustered. And now she is a member of parliament.

Screenshot from Spencer’s Urdu campaign video.

You see, Hannah only wants to talk about how everyone is just needs to be nice and get along. She has neither the mental capacity, nor the emotional maturity to stretch beyond the borders of ‘billionaires and right-wingers are bad.’

I have noticed this problem so many times among woke women. When they are presented with evidence of a terrible problem, they get angry at the evidence. Not the problem.

This is how it works:

The Nice Ladies have an idea: everyone should be nice to everyone else.

They really, really believe this. So they are nice to people they perceive as being in need of their niceness because these people are from a ‘vulnerable’ category, so it’s especially nice to be nice to them. In fact, you can’t really call yourself nice if you are not nice to them. The Nice Ladies tell each other, if only everyone else was also nice to the vulnerable category, all our problems would go away! We would have peace on earth! No one would be hungry! No one would be sad!

These women really do their utmost to be nice to the Vulnerables. They really go out of their way.

Being nice to the Vulnerables, however, does not magically fix all the problems. In fact, lots of new problems suddenly arise. These problems are very, very bad. Sometimes so bad that other people — not The Vulnerables — die in horrible ways, or have their lives completely destroyed. But the Nice Ladies are still focused on making life better for The Vulnerables, they can’t be expected to notice this new group of unfortunates, now can they?

When Big Meanies (almost always men) come along and point out these new problems, these lives that have been destroyed, the Nice Ladies — who, remember, have put their heart and soul into caring for and defending The Vulnerables — immediately feel like their entire Caring Project is under threat. So they attack the Big Meanies, even though, actually, the Big Meanies are also trying to help, just in a different way — a way without rainbows and weighted blankets and free stuff.

Because of that, the Nice Ladies don’t see that they are trying to help. The Nice Ladies who are, let’s face it, very tired at this point from helping the Vulnerables ALL THE DAMN TIME, actually get quite peeved at the Big Meanies. Because the Big Meanies refuse — REFUSE — to say the Vulnerables are special and needy and can only be protected by the Nice Ladies.

How dare the Big Meanies refuse! And not only do they refuse, they actually say that the Vulnerables are actually not vulnerable at all. That actually, they have somehow accrued quite a lot of power and are now using that power to make other people’s lives an absolute misery and something needs to be done about it.

To the Nice Ladies, this is about as welcome as a fart in an elevator. The Big Meanies and their terrible, no good, very bad facts immediately puts the Nice Ladies into their feelings, instead of into Girl Boss mode. And then everyone gets upset, because everyone, even Big Meanies, hates it when girls cry.

Because everyone is now upset, the problems don’t get fixed. They get worse. And worse. And worse. Then it turns out, the Big Meanies that the Nice Ladies found so upsetting were not that big or mean, in fact they were correct about a few things, but now even Bigger and Badder Big Meanies have suddenly taken over and now all the Nice Ladies cannot leave their homes because it is no longer safe to do so.

And this kids, is how well-intentioned lefty individuals become useful tools for totalitarian ideologies. The become so emotionally attached to their luxury beliefs, that any attempt at alternative thought triggers them to attack you.

Miss Hannah campaigned in Urdu. She celebrated Ramadan. She thinks that “absolutely everybody should get a nice life!” (That is a direct quote.) Her acceptance speech called out the “divisive figures who constantly scapegoat and blame our communities for all the problems in society’ — looking at you, Matt Goodwin with your facts and logic! The fact that she is clearly being used by a powerful demographic block to advance an agenda that is not actually aligned with her Blue Collar Barbie dream world, seems to have escaped her notice entirely.

Speaking of Blue Collar Barbie, one of the things I find most loathsome about this new left, is how they create a simulacrum of a working class hero, but actually their values and policies are repellent to the white working classes they are pretending to be part of. The white working class in Miss Spencer’s district voted not for her, the voted for Matt Goodwin and Reform UK (though clearly not enough.) These lefties dress up in a persona of a working class person, adopt the mannerisms and the accent. Sometimes they even go to the trouble of learning a trade, like a real blue collar person, like Miss Spencer seems to have done! But It’s vampiric. It’s dishonourable. It’s such a betrayal. Because they are pretending to be them, in order to sell them out.

In another time…in a different set of circumstances, Miss Spencer’s appealing persona and sweet intentions could have been an asset to her community.

But in the time we live in, it’s a dangerous liability.

