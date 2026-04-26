Something rather extraordinary happened last week in UK media. The New Statesmen, the bible of the left-wing cultural and policy elite in this country, came out with a paradigm-shattering story, about sex-based political extremism.

In essence, they admitted: We have an extremism emergency.

Of course, the media generally has been telling us this for some time.

However, until now media warnings about this dangerous radicalisation, got only wrong one small detail: the people who were being radicalised. And the New Statesman, of all places, has corrected the record.

Turns out, it’s not the boys being radicalised to hate women through the Manosphere, as so many chattering class Cathy’s have hysterically claimed. According to polling commissioned by the New Statesman, boys are quite found of girls, actually.

So the left wing media has actually admitted that it’s girls being radicalised to hate men, through far-left political ideology, including but not limited to, feminism.

Not only did everyone in the liberal media get this part wrong — they have also been one of the main vectors of the ideology that has transformed these young women into miserable and hopeless extremists who hate men, and love Communism.

Good job everyone!

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Are you as shocked as I am? Ha. It’s almost as if all the thousands upon thousands of images we have seen of young women losing their goddamn minds over the outrage du jour, actually meant something!?!? Who could possibly have foreseen that ceding the Academy, the media, and the policy making class to bitter middle aged hags and Girl Boss sociopaths — might not have been the best idea?!?!?!?!?

To quote the late, great Private Eye — surely some mistake?

But no. The right-wingers were correct — again!

Whoops!

You must watch this short podcast conversation between the female pollster who came up with the shocking numbers and the female New Statesman writers, contemplating in real time, and evidently for the first time, the dire consequences of the actions of the liberal-left intelligentsia of which they are very much part. Three generations of propaganda with no institutional pushback or balance to speak of, as one of them said: “obviously [had] very bad ramifications for British society if one group is so alienated.”

Their conversation is so funny: they seem to be …surprised?

The host of the podcast asks: “I think particularly on on the right of politics, there’s this image of sort of overeducated young women who who come out of university with these kind of radical political opinions and they’re the reason why we’re not getting enough babies born and that kind of thing. I mean, is there is there any sort of grain of truth in in that? Frankly?”

I will spare you the time of listening to the young female journalist try to not answer the question: yes. Yes, there is truth to it. Obviously. Of course there is. Jesus H. Christ.

So many telling and appalling stats in the piece — and I’m quite sure you would get similar numbers in the US. Here are the key findings, which will come as no surprise to anyone who has been watching and taking seriously the woke takeover of the culture.

Women aged 18-25:

Are deeply misandrist

Hate capitalism and love communism

Are obsessed with Palestine

Are obsessed with the Epstein files

Despair and panic over the future and feel hopeless

Do not want to have children

They are mentally and/or physically unwell

It’s as bad as the most wild-eyed MAGA fiend (ie, me) has been saying.

Just your typical Student Union Women’s Officer

The polling also found that this was among white, affluent young women. It was they — not working class girls, not non-white girls — who felt despair, man-hatred, and that Britain was irredeemably racist. It is also women in middle-class profession who were also less likely to feel ‘valued by society, and less likely to believe that if they work hard they will succeed in life when compared with their working class counterparts.”

This is the eye of the storm right here. A coming together of gentle parenting — shielding children from any negative feelings and putting zero demands on them, taking their physical discomforts and mild aches and pains too seriously; overly politicised childhoods — especially parents openly discussing their own progressive/left-wing views, which are almost unrelentingly negative about society; politicised culture — where musicians and writers cosplay as revolutionary types; and social media echo chambers, or perhaps as they should be characterised — hypnosis machines.

Older women are responsible for laying this burden on young women. For filling their tender young minds with fear porn, alarmism, slandering men, failing to teach or model gratitude for the immense physical comfort we live in, failing to reign in the worst emotional excesses of female youth, failing to open a goddamn window and let some fresh air in — metaphorically speaking — instead of just keeping them locking inside an emotional prison. These young women have had their minds broken. They did not do this to themselves.

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Women have dominated all the systems these young, privileged girls grew up in: education and media and culture. I’m surmising but I’m pretty sure that these young women also grew up with mothers who were progressive-left, white collar professionals in varying states of emotional and spiritual disarray themselves. These older women — likely — never imposed discipline or expected girls to learn emotional self-control, and openly expressed their own disillusionment with men, or hen-pecked and disrespected the father — if there was one.

Unlike the Boomer women revolutionaries who set this disaster in motion, Gen Z left-wing extremists did not chose this worldview. It was imposed upon them, by said Boomer and Gen X women revolutionaries, soft revolutionaries as they may be, who thought they were making the world a better place.

Said the writer: “so poor is their view of capitalism that they actually have as favourable a view of fascism.”

Said one young woman, TikTok creator Phoebe O’Brien, quoted in the article: “I want to be an instrument of the revolution.”

The problem is most concentrated with the white middle class girls. They are being radicalised through woke ideology that teaches them to hate everything they are supposed to love: men, family, children and homeland. And this risks becoming a political, if not national, emergency.

O’Brien is clearly demonstrating symptoms of cult-levels of mind control. The Epstein files had her “teetering on the edge of an anxiety attack.” Just by way of a brief comparison, on 9/11 I was running across the Manhattan Bridge about a mile from the Twin Towers, when the second tower turned to dust before my very eyes — and it did not cause me to even come close to an anxiety attack.

“She said she felt anxious seeing injustice and doing nothing. It was a physical sensation in the centre of her body,” the article claims. O’Brien is quoted as saying: “‘The only way I’ve found to release the negative sensation is to act.”

“I feel a lot of guilt, even though I didn’t commit any war crimes,” said another girl, who “spent much more time on her activism than her university work.”

Then there are the incentives: O’Brien’s account grew “rapidly” once she started doing political content. After Oct 7 2023, her account “just became all about the war.”

“‘Not caring’” about the news was inconceivable to the women I met,” the author writes.

I was once a left-wing young woman. But I was a left-wing young woman in the 1990’s. And reading this makes me feel like I got the last chopper out of Nam.

Aside from the huge political brainwashing component, there is also a competency element.

The thing that attracted me to the Socialist Worker’s Party when I was 20 years old, was that I was frustrated and embarrassed by my own inabilities, especially to earn money. I was a student, and had only ever been a student, and did not yet have the confidence, that comes from experience, that I would be able to simply take care of myself in the big bad world. I was in an emotionally and physically intense relationship with a man I loved deeply, but who would not commit to me, and this made me feel alone in the world, on edge. I was far away from my family. I was studying (or not, as the case may be) post-modern theories of literature that I found opaque, impenetrable, and joyless, but upon which my academic success depended. That frustrated me further, it turned me from the naturally curious and enthusiastic student that I had been in high school, into a disaffected and alienated university student who would rather smoke hash in my bedsit and even go to boring Socialist Worker Party meetings. That’s how much I hated reading Foucault.

All of these things made me feel very insecure, and I turned that outward and blamed — although very half-heartedly — the system I was living in. It wasn’t based on a rational analysis, it was based on feeling. The lefty slogans fit neatly into the hollowed out spaces that my feeling of lack had created within me. When I come across at pictures of myself aged 20, I have a haunted, drawn, look on my face. So in some respects, I’m not so different from these girls in the New Statesman. But for a few tweaks in the time-space continuum, I could have been one of them.

My angry young woman phase, 1996.

I got lucky in this timeline. Once I got more exposure to the inner workings of the left-wing party I had joined, my rational analytic side kicked in, and it was soon clear to me that these people were, I think the political science term for it is…full of shit. So my active involvement in far left politics was done and dusted after a few months. But I also had the benefit of a society that did not reinforce and reward ever more extreme displays of ideological fervour. I was a young person in a world of grown ups who would challenge you on your silly ideas, or simply dismiss them out of hand. I had a father with whom I was very close, who challenged my politics in a way that was affectionate and fun, not contentious and emotional.

When, at age 23, I went to work at The New York Times, it was not a newsroom run by woke zealots. It was a newsroom run by old-time professionals, mature adults. Working there also vastly increased my confidence in my professional skills, paid me a decent salary, and I would never again need to rely on a hideously dumb political thought system to make sense of the world.

In short, when I was a university student, I was demoralised. When I joined the adult world, I got over it. My politics changed accordingly.

If you open your phone’s camera and train it on this QR code, it will take you to a link where you can make a one-off contribution to my Substack. Ideal for people who do not want to commit to an ongoing subscription.

Today’s young university women are not getting the opportunity to grow up. These young women are also being told, over and over and over again, that men are bad. Television tells them this. Schools tell them this. Media tell them this. Pop culture tells them this. And in many, many, cases, their mothers tell them this.

This was another terrible thing that I was spared as a young lefty. In addition to having a very close relationship with my father, who, again, had just the right balance — pride in my fierce argumentative nature, but not letting me win every time, like a sop — in my Gen X circle, young men and women were very integrated. We were friends with each other. Sure, we had our hearts broken, and we broke hearts — but our expectations as girls were not set at any extreme. We were not taught that boys were all rapists, or that they had to fit exactly into a perfect mould of correct political opinions. If I had to describe the complexities of inter-sex relationships of that era with one single word, it would be natural. Our relationships were pretty natural.

Growing up, we were mostly free-range — meaning by the age of 20 we had all travelled extensively without adult chaperones; we all had part-time jobs, and none of us had chronic conditions that hampered our ability to life a full life.

None of this is true any longer. Girls (I know technically they are adults, but mentally and morally they are adolescents) need an equivalent of King Randall, a young black man who runs an academy for boys in which he teaches them fundamentals ranging from how to speak respectfully to women, to how to pump gas and fix a flat tyre, to how to pay a utility bill and speak on the phone. There should be a place like this for girls and young women— just to ease their transformation from child and teen, into an adult who can handle her responsibilities without having a mental breakdown.

This is perhaps why it’s the middle class girls who are the most susceptible to this propaganda onslaught (in addition to be, in my opinion, the prime targets of it). They are the most sheltered, the most paid attention to — and therefore the least resilient, the least practical, of their cohort. It’s impossible to feel good about the world when you have zero skills with which to claim your place in it.

The author of the piece is herself a young woman, and a lefty, who had, when she was a student, participated in many of the same activities and debates as the women she is profiling. (The left doesn’t really change that much). “But,” she writes, “it felt like the divides had grown wider since then — particularly among women who had gone to university, who were significantly to the left of their peers who hadn’t.”

“It didn’t feel like students just trying on radicalism for fun,” the author wrote.

I know that many of the women profiled in this piece would not extend any courtesy or grace to people like me. It is likely that they would harass, cancel, and socially punish anyone who would dare to disagree with them. But still, we need to leave a door open for these broken girls to walk back through. While I’m not a fan of characterising adults who do bad things as victims, these young women never really stood a chance against weapons-grade propaganda, which is all they have ever known. Responsibility for their demoralisation lies with adults — either foolish or malignant — who foisted their embittered worldview onto them.

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