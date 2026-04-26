Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
7h

"...but mentally and morally they are adolescents) need an equivalent of King Randall." 💯

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Nicole Anderson's avatar
Nicole Anderson
7h

I love so much of this essay. Like this, "I was once a left-wing young woman. But I was a left-wing young woman in the 1990’s. And reading this makes me feel like I got the last chopper out of Nam." I feel the same way. I'd still consider myself leftist when it comes to the way I saw the world in my twenties and early thirties. Your point about being free-range is the difference. We didn't spend hours a day watching others on our phones tell us how terrible the world was. We graduated from college, got jobs, and learned to live on our own. Naturally dating, fumbling toward ecstasy as Sarah McLaughlin would sing, paying rent, hailing taxi cabs, and figuring it out. Why didn't we give that to our own kids? I tried with my sons and my younger one is now out of the university world and working hard to make it LA the way I did in Chicago 30 years ago. I see a change in him. His anxiety is no longer projected toward the end of the world entirely, but rather toward the hustle of his real life. It's good to see. I think they can be "unschooled" once out of school, but you have to throw them in with the sharks, so to speak. It's good for the soul.

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