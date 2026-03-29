On a recent sleepless night, I was scrolling Instagram when I came upon an account dedicated to the poet Sylvia Plath.

The account, @LovingSylviaPlath, was very engrossing. By the time the day had dawned, I had scrolled through months (years?) of posts, largely revolving around the love affair and doomed marriage between her and fellow poet, Englishman Ted Hughes, and between Ted Hughes and Assia Wevill, the woman who brought about the end of his marriage to Plath.

If you aren’t aware of this tragic story, Hughes and Plath were married for several years and had a great love story, at least judging by the poems it produced, until Wevill entered their lives. Whereupon Wevill and Hughes fell in love, destroying their respective marriages. A few months later, Plath killed herself. She did so as her two babies — one a year old, the other two and a half years old — slept in another room.

The tragedy did not end there. Six years later, Wevill, who had replaced Plath as Hughes’s companion, and had a daughter with him, also killed herself. She did so by the same method — gas oven — that Plath had used. But Assia killed her and Hughes’s four year old daughter as well, giving the child, named Shura, sleeping tablets before turning on the gas that dispatched them both.

The terrible lore surrounding this particularly toxic love triangle, has endured for six decades. There seems to be something of a cottage industry dedicated to hating Ted Hughes, the tall, handsome Yorkshire man at the centre of all this pain. Feminists place all the blame on him — for Plath’s death, and Wevill’s death, and even his little daughter’s death.

While abandoning your beloved wife for another woman is a truly terrible thing to do, the repercussions for Hughes were as severe as they possibly could be.

Even if Hughes was a terrible husband (and I’m not actually saying that he was — reading Birthday Letters, his collection of poems about his relationship with Plath, make his regard for and attention to Plath very clear) — in no way did he deserve that. No one can ever know what truly transpires inside a marital relationship, never mind a marital relationship with additional people in it. Especially when one of those people is a magnetic, unstable, dark haired beauty haunted by her past, and the other is a magnetic, unstable, blonde also haunted by her past.

But I am going to say something that will enrage feminists and Plath obsessives: on a moral scale, killing yourself while your children sleep in the next room is worse than leaving your spouse for another lover; and killing your child while also killing yourself, is the worst thing a person can possibly do.

Reading the comments on this Plath fan page, I was really struck by how many there were defending not just Plath, which would be somewhat understandable on a Plath fan page, but also Wevill. The other woman. The women whose actions caused immense suffering in others — and who then murdered her own child.

Comments like: “I cannot even imagine how much sorrow she must have felt.” As if there is a certain amount of sorrow that excuses killing a four year old?

“Two wives committing suicide…Not a great endorsement wow.”

“Hate him.”

“I hope he’s enjoying hell.”

“Cannot help but notice the pattern with women tragically taking their own lives after being in relationships with Hughes.” They did this because they were in terrible, unbearable pain, yes. But what about the pain they bequeathed to others?

Thanks for reading Saving Culture (from itself)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As if these women had no agency. As if heartbreak — an experience that we all must go through at one time or another — is an excuse for murder. As if leaving your children to go through life knowing that their own mother would rather be dead, than muddle through the pain and raise them, is anything other than an breakable curse. I have known people whose mothers killed themselves or attempted to kill themselves — they were walking wounded, unfixable, for the rest of their lives. (Plath’s son, who was one year old when Plath killed herself, in turn committed suicide at age 47.)

It’s not that the comments about Plath and Wevill expressed sympathy for them — I also have sympathy for them women who are buried deep in dysfunctional love, I have been there myself. The comments go beyond sympathy, into an insistent and almost sinister blindness to the fact that women can themselves be victimisers, not just victims. The reality is that many, many women simply cannot take accountability. Some cannot even bear other women taking accountability.

Follow on Instagram

I have seen this up close. When I was a child, living in Italy, I was befriended by a lovely girl my age called Francesca. Francesca was a delicate blonde beauty with big brown eyes. I was the only foreign child in the village. She was the only child in the village whose parents were divorced. Perhaps it was because of this shared outsider status, we developed a bond.

She lived with her mother in a house on the outskirts of town — a house big by the standards of our little village where ancient homes were built higgledy-piggledy on top of each other in odd shapes and make-do fashion. I spent countless hours there, as a little girl and as young teen, playing in her bedroom and the garden. Her mother was as dark and malevolent as Francesca was light and sweet. She was a short, stout woman, who dressed as though she were a widow. Her jet black hair was set in a 1960’s helmet style, her eyes the colour of coal. So other than her round moon face everything about her was black. She was full of rage and judgment, excoriating incessantly in absentia her ex-husband who lived in Rome and never came around to see his daughter. The house felt locked down, the shutters always closed, leaving the rooms and hallways full of shadows. And there they lived, as if day the father left, Maria simply drew down the blinds, donned her widow’s weeds, and locked her daughter away in the big house behind the big gate, with a big guard dog warding strangers away. That was their life from the day he had left until the day of the calamity.

In the summer of 1990, a few days after Francesca turned 15, her mother — enraged because Francesca had been careless with some clothes which had caused them to get wrinkled — hit her in the head with a broom. It struck her temple. She lost her vision almost immediately. By the time her mother had driven her to the nearest hospital five miles away, Francesca was in a coma. She never regained consciousness.

The response from the village was huge — an outpouring of sympathy for the mother. The town, which had always given this embittered and supercilious woman a wide birth, suddenly embraced her as if she was one of them. The general lament was that she, the mother, had experienced the worst thing a mother could experience. Not just the death of her child, but being responsible for that death. That this was cause not for condemnation but rather, pity. I never wished for this venomous woman to be dragged through the streets by an angry mob. But the bewilderment and anguish I felt over the death of my friend was compounded by the fact that pity for Francesca had been overlooked in the rush to pity her mother, at whose hand her death had come.

This morning, nearly 36 years since she left this earth, I walked out to the house where I had last seen her in 1990. I peered through the gate, at the veranda where, under the gloom cast by the frustrations and pain of the woman who bore her, we had sat as girls and dreamed up our future selves: Francesca was to be an artist; I, a lawyer, and we would travel the world.

It was an early lesson in the primordial power that women - especially mothers — have over the general imagination. Enough to inspire forgiveness and love where neither are warranted.

Leave a comment