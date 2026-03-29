Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Toni's avatar
Toni
19h

I am a Mother of three wonderful Men, and six precious grandchildren. I despise women for the harm they do to their children, because of their selfishness, their lack of accountability and the constant victim pathology. Not all, but those that live by these traits. They do damage to their precious babies and then demand sympathy. None from me, not ever.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
17h

"The reality is that many, many women simply cannot take accountability. Some cannot even bear other women taking accountability."

Yes, there's a lot of this going around.

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