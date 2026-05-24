Every time I think I’m out they pull me back in!

No, not the mafia — or at least not the old Italian mafia. The white liberal woman mafia. I would like to move on to other topics, but then one of them goes and does something so telling, so…annoying, that I cannot let it pass without comment.

This time, it is British feminist author and Atlantic contributor Helen Lewis.

Last week, Lewis published a piece in the Atlantic entitled the Men Who Just Want Women to be Quiet.

First off, this is a hilariously terrible title, as men everywhere (including liberal ones) no doubt immediately thought — women being quiet?? That sounds so… nice.

So they changed the headline, to The Men Who Don’t Want Women to Vote. Which doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but it is more specific. The article is long and wide-ranging, and almost I agree with almost nothing in it. But since Lewis and I agree on at least one thing — she describes herself as ‘gender critical’ — I’m going to try to treat the arguments she makes with some respect.

So her premise in the Atlantic piece is that MAGA men are deeply conservative reactionaries. The star of article is Pastor Doug Wilson, who heads the church that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends, and is the first boogeyman she introduces us to. I’m being a little unfair to Lewis here, she doesn’t present him as a boogeyman exactly. She says he’s ‘twinkly and avuncular’ and likes to play guitar. She also quotes him using very vulgar language, which somewhat surprised me as I’ve heard him interviewed a few times and he seemed like a very buttoned down kind of guy. But he wants to “fight back against the advances of feminism and reassert the primacy of men.” Included in that fightback is his belief in ‘household voting’ — in which only the man of the family votes. He is a “prominent voice” of a term I’d never heard until reading this — ‘masculinism.’

More generally, she explains, ‘masculinism’ is made up of “ constellation” of men, Lewis says, some religious, some secular, some “even Muslims.” Even Muslims!? Ya don’t say!? Get outta town!

She includes in the piece a variety of quite disparate men to buttress her argument.

She writes: “Among Gen Z-ers, Douglas Wilson’s intellectual heir is Nick Fuentes.” I don’t think Fuentes is intellectual heir to anything. He’s a young man who deliberately and effectively provokes old people and po-faced woketards. Of course I cannot say how many of his followers are actively plotting to send ‘women to the breeding gulags’ as Lewis quotes Fuentes as saying, but I do know that many young men think of him as a crass and edgy entertainer, not a leader they would follow into battle. He is more a Gen Z Lenny Bruce than a Gen Z Hitler. To Lewis’s credit, she includes in her article that Wilson called Fuentes’s takes on women ‘absurd.’

Another interviewee is Charlie Cornish-Dale, also known online as Raw Egg Nationalist. Her interview with him is amusing because she seems rather taken with him, in spite of herself. He’s ‘languorous’ and ‘likeable’ and ‘swole.’ He conducts the interview from his bed, in pyjamas. This is because it was done at 6am, which is a time when most people are in their bed, but the editorial decision to put this unnecessary detail into the finished article adds a disconcerting bedroom vibe which is somewhat distracting. (I also interviewed Cornish-Dale last year, and he is indeed charming, even when being interviewed outside of bed.)

Charlie presents another mystery to Lewis. She includes the fact that he is a religious historian with a Ph.D from Oxford, titled: Migrations of the Holy: The Devotional Culture of Wimborne Minster c. 1400-1640. Then she proceeds to diminish his credentials by calling him an “influencer” who “knows a lot of $10 words.”

His most recent book, a sweeping cultural critique called The Last Men: Liberalism and the Death of Masculinity, contends that politics, environment, and culture are all contributing to a decline in manly men. This, for Lewis, is “confounding” because “it seems equally perturbed by falling birth rates and Brokeback Mountain winning three Oscars.”

To call this confounding, is in itself confounding. Socio-cultural-political critiques always draw from a wide variety of sources. It’s yet another example of an infuriating tendency of the liberal commentariat to be confused by — or pretend to be confused by — an intellectual argumentation style that is *completely normal.* This happens all the time when liberal-progressives who pride themselves on ‘seeing both sides’ and having ‘nuance,’ attempt to grapple with intellectuals on the right. It’s the ‘I can see both sides’ liberals that infuriate me the most. Because they cannot, in fact, see both sides.

Why? I think it’s because if they do genuinely give the right a fair hearing, they might wind up — horror of horrors — agreeing with them. And thus be exiled, non-personed, from the liberal-progressive side by the woke witch-finders general who are still able to bully them into submission. So rather than run that risk, they instead do this deeply dishonest mystification ploy where they scratch their metaphorical chins and pretend not to understand the perfectly understandable points the right is making.

It is like watching a bunch of men in lab coats poke a stick at a rock over and over and over, while asking each other: ‘what is this strange, hard, heavy, jagged, grey, entity? What does it meeaaan? Is it dangerous??? I think it’s dangerous! It must be Trump’s fault!’

Speaking of Trump, like any good liberal, Lewis finds a way to tie it back to him. She writes: “the MAGA movement is often framed as a reaction to the first black president, and to a growing Latino population.” She then slightly pulls back from that outright misrepresentation, and opens the frame, but only just. “The multiracial appeal of the manosphere and Trump’s 2024 inroads with young minority men point in a different direction.”

This is a very sly phrasing. She’s not being forthright and saying clearly: MAGA is not a racist or nativist movement. She’s subtly shifting the emphasis from *white men* being suspect reactionaries, to *all men* being suspect reactionaries.

Slightly unhinged graphic made by Grok.

I will agree on one point she makes: I think a movement that organises around the principle of taking away the vote from adult women is an extremist movement. Removing female suffrage is an extremist position. But it’s not MAGA’s position. And her article definitely leaves the reader with the impression that it is MAGA’s position.

Lewis is what passes for objectivity in the libtard media. In fact, she seems to come in for quite a lot criticism from the left. Yet, interestingly, when it comes to dissecting the extremist positions of young, left-wing women, Lewis is more generous (see my point above about the woke witch-finders general). In a tweet about the New Statesmen article about far-left women and their very real radicalism — which I covered a few weeks ago — she wrote: “What unmet political need is being revealed here?”

It would have been interesting had she asked the same question of her own right-wing male subjects, instead of just throwing them into a rhetorical tumble dryer and pulling out the wrinkled conclusion — misogyny!

If you would like to make a one-off contribution to support my work, you can do so by using this QR code, which takes you to my Buy Me a Coffee page. Your support is greatly appreciated!

I am not suggesting that Lewis or any other liberal writer should only focus on what is interesting to me. That is a common lament that liberal writers themselves do, for example if one points out crime statistics, or other inconvenient realities. I am saying, that the plank in their own eye blinds them as they try to discern the speck in the other’s. Their fear-driven fixation on the outcome means they totally misread the process that led to the outcome. This is almost always accompanied by a wilful blindness to the extremism on their own side.

Masculinism, in so much as it is anything, is indeed a reaction. But it’s not a reaction to, as she claims, male ‘loneliness’ or lack of educational achievement, stagnant wages or “the deadening effects of day-trading” (No idea what she’s on about there.) Or at least it’s not only a reaction to those things.

A more honest way to describe it is as a reaction to the crisis of femininity — as in, women behaving extremely badly.

Share

A lovely example this week came from the Mangionistas: three absolute moon beams who are like a TikTok-Girl Boss-OnlyFans Manson Family.

I hate to say this — I really do - but even I, an INDEPENDENT WOMAN and ROOTLESS COSMOPOLITAN, look at those chicks and think….hmmmm, maybe giving us the vote was a mistake.

I jest. But we all know that the Internet is causing a serious outbreak of female mental illness — some of us just chose not to look at it directly, or blame men for it. Just today, as I was absent-mindedly scrolling X while eating my lunch, I came a cross a rather horrifying young woman who claims to be a church-going Christian, who also makes Internet porn, and has been posting a series of reels in which she tells her audience that her husband is not aware that the baby she is carrying might not be his. This young lady, whose name is allegedly Cierra Mistt (???), has been doing a ‘big reveal’ of who the baby daddy really is. She has two older children, by the way. She delivers all this gross drama with an upbeat, cheerful demeanour, as if she was discussing her favourite recipes. This is deep sociopathy. This is End Times stuff.

Are we women at all prepared to consider how this kind of behaviour, variations of which are all over the internet, affects men?

In 2016, Camille Paglia said “you have to have strong women in order to deal with masculine men.” In my experience that is true, because masculine men are not particularly agreeable. But a strong man matched with a strong woman is at least something of a hedge against the kind of disordered behaviour these young women are exhibiting, and that young men exhibit too.

Most of all, I find it galling that Lewis opens her article with a jumpscare about Doug Wilson advocating for husband-only voting from his compound in Idaho, when in Lewis’s own country something very similar is already happening. There were reports from the Manchester by-election back in March, when campaigners said family voting (ie one member of the family telling others how to vote) was rife. And a recent Henry Jackson poll of, ahem, religiously affiliated people found that in the UK, more than 80 percent thought women should take “a more traditional role in society,” and about the same number of these co-religionists think homosexuality should be outlawed. But the religion in question was not Christianity. It was Islam — truly the plank in the eye of the modern progressive feminist.

The authoritarian tendencies that Lewis is concerned about among white Trump-supporting men in the United States, are actually in full flourish here in the UK. It’s just that the men here cannot be coded as ‘right-wing’ because they have the wrong skin colour and the profess belief in the wrong religion. This is akin to writing a lengthy think piece panicking about the arcane flaws of American fire suppression techniques, while standing in your own house in London that has just gone up in flames.

Look, at the end of the day, most women want healthy, manly men. In fact, they need healthy, manly men. And healthy manly men need sane women. Both are in short supply right now. But perhaps if smart liberals like Lewis could just confront head-on the problems that we are really facing, we would stand a chance of achieving a natural balance, and a flourishing of human happiness.

Leave a comment