Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
June 🌛🌞🍄🥀✨'s avatar
June 🌛🌞🍄🥀✨
May 24

I hate to say it but liberal white women are a serious problem. Unfortunately I see why some people are beginning to say it was a mistake. Do I agree with the conclusion to reverse the 19th? No. But I have no love or respect for white liberal women. I have absolutely none left to give.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gretchen Crumpacker's avatar
Gretchen Crumpacker
May 24

It seems “masculinity” has become one of those overweening but ever-so-vague liberal bogeymen, alongside such concepts as “MAGA” and “Trump!!!” and “Zionism” and such. They’re terrified of these bogeymen, but they are seldom able to articulate any facts to support their fear — just allegations and conclusions about what these bogeyman want, or think, or will do.

I have a 25-year-old son trying to find a real friendlover in the ruins of the dating scene in greater L.A., and it seems many women’s minds are already made up before they meet him that he’ll be a creep. Then they scrutinize him for any word or behavior to confirm this. He’s a good and honest and intelligent kid, but he is white and ostensibly Christian and served — gasp! — in the Marines. He’s having a tough time, because young women’s view of him seems already set and settled before they know him at all as a person. When he’s met with gratuitous hostility, he feels frustrated and angry. It’s easy to see how the manosphere can become attractive in those conditions … it seems all society’s advances have served only to make male/female relations even more fraught. So many young people longing for connection; so many barriers.

Reply
Share
2 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenny E Holland · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture