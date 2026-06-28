The grooming gang inquiry report is a massive wake-up call

Meghan Murphy and I recorded this conversation 22nd June 2026 for her podcast, Where Are All the Women. Thanks to her as always for having me, and allowing me to share this spicy conversation on my Substack as well.

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In it we discuss the Lowe Rape Gang Inquiry report, and the blowback it received from the right (!?).

We discuss the manipulation and love bombing techniques used by pimps generally to get their claws into vulnerable women and girls, and how that is reflected in the rape gang report.

We discuss the reality of how white women are viewed and treated by many Muslim men.

We discuss the mind-boggling naivety of white, affluent, western liberals concerning not just the present reality of violence from these men, but also their long history of brutality and violence — including white slavery — citing the work of Raymond Ibrahim on this topic.

We agree: if you come to Europe/the West, you either respect our values, or you get out.

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