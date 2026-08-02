When people ask me what made me go from being an Obama and a Hillary voter to supporting MAGA, my answer is easy. Two things: 1) woke ideology and 2) Covid.

Covid was so radicalising to me. The response to Covid among not just American, not just British, not just Irish, but pretty much every single rich nation’s elite institutions, was so appalling that it turned me from being a believer in and a part of the liberal order and professional government class, into an out-and-out populist who thinks we need to fire all bureaucrats.

Never again will I trust, on faith, anyone with a credential.

So watching the last two weeks as the fake national hero Anthony Fauci get a long-overdue moment of national disgrace was satisfying. Not nearly enough of a punishment, but it was satisfying.

But it also brought back a lot of my anger from that time. It was particularly infuriating to read Fauci admit to his *diary* things people were monstered for saying in public: that the virus could have originated in a lab and could have been manmade; that the illness itself was basically a bad flu; and that the vaccines were not working the way they had hoped.

And it got me thinking — how did anyone take this little garden gnome seriously in the first place? Why did millions and millions of grown up Americans — mostly smart people with degrees and good jobs and such, latch on to him like he was their personal saviour?

Thanks for reading Saving Culture (from itself)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

It’s not like he was particularly convincing at the time. It’s not like things did not feel *off* about so much of the coordinated responses we were seeing across multiple countries. And it did not take long before it was clear to anyone who was thinking critically and with an open mind, that the dissenting doctors were just as, if not more, convincing that the state-approved, TRUST THE SCIENCE, mediocrities.

So how come so many people went along with it?

That question has many answers. But I think one of the reasons — and there are no doubt many others — is that the richest, most educated people in the west were primed to succumb to a bureaucrat and media driven fear campaign — whether it was over fake white supremacy or COVID. How? By years and years of spiritual poverty and material excess. The safest and most well-off among us are untested by hardship, and so full of a sort of confused, diffuse fear, that any sound judgment they may have had in the past is completely gone.

Liberalism was one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Today, it is collapsing.

And the failures of liberalism have destroyed peoples minds. It created a society so successful that now all of us — even poor people — are to some degree spoiled, entitled and immature. And so we are totally unfit — in a literal sense— for any crisis: be it moral, financial, physical or spiritual.

And Dante Alighieri — yes, the 13th century Florentine poet — predicted this exactly.

I’m Jenny Holland and this is my channel, Saving Culture from Itself. Think of it as Personal Politics for the Politically Homeless — where you can find a little bit of common sense to help you fight the woke cultural revolution.

Let’s remind ourselves about the insanity of time.

LA Times said of Fauci: “So now expert is the new sexy, from the specs to the striped socks, immunology is the new rock n roll. We all feel it.”

The New York Times wrote: “300,000 people with the virus have died”. (For contrast, 1991 headline: “31,196 Americans died of AIDS.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, crying actual tears about “impending doom” if we didn’t all take this experimental medical product.

Mika, from Mika and Joe said: “You are the problem. It is the unvaccinated who are the problem. Period. End of story.”

Don Lemon said: “the only people you can blame — this isn’t shaming, this is the truth, maybe they should be shamed — are the unvaccinated”

Dr Leana Wen said: “Frankly we know that we can’t trust the unvaccinated”

Biden said: “our patience is wearing thin” and “this is not about freedom or personal choice.”

Arnold Schwartznegger said: “screw your freedom.”

Howard Stern, that paragon of moral virtue and wisdom, said: “when are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in our country and just say, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated.”

CBS poll claimed that 49 percent of respondents answered yes to the statement:“the unvaccinated are making me upset.”

Meanwhile, Fauci was writing in his diary that the vaccine did not, in fact, stop the spread, but officials should not say that publicly lest it undermine vaccine mandates.

Horrifying.

Share

The hate machine just drove the Fauci worshippers into a frenzy.

Let’s flash back to the early 2020’s. Julia Roberts — JULIA FUCKING ROBERTS — swooned over him. Brad Pitt played him on SNL. There was a Fauci Friday hashtag. Fauci bobble head dolls. Fauci yard signs.

People took to Twitter to write things like:

“Fauci is a national hero” “He has worked tirelessly to save us from COVID.” “Fauci is a hero and a real doctor”. And “even at 80, a sex symbol.”

One Tweet in particular was extremely telling: “Dr Fauci is a hero and a global treasure beyond us mere mortals but he’s also one of us — nerds who find the scientific method & research process so ‘electrifying’ that it’s our life’s calling.” This was a woman with lots of letters after her name.

Joan Baez wrote: “I wonder if you have any idea how important you are to us, our health, our sense of hope, and that we won’t go under, not just yet.”

This letter, which Fauci included in his diaries, reminded me of something, if you don’t mind my inserting a quick personal story. My father died when I was 28. He was my north star, and losing him was devastating. Shortly after his death, I attended a talk given by a senior columnist at the newspaper where I worked at the time. I have no memory now of what he said, but I was so moved by it I wrote to him, an effusive outpouring that I now recognise was not really prompted by anything he actually said in his talk, but rather an overwhelming need on my part to find a fixed point on which to focus all my floating longing and loss. He, an older man, became for a moment, that anchor that I needed. I do remember that his reply to my email was kind, but also sort of bewildered that some young woman had poured her heart out to him after he gave what was a pretty humdrum talk to a bunch of underlings. So much so that I was pretty embarrassed that I had sent it at all.

I sense that same longing for safe harbour in Baez’s letter to Fauci. An excess of feeling that needed somewhere to go. A desperate need for an anchor in a time of uncertainty and fear.

Except, of course, Fauci was responsible for the most consequential and damaging government policy perhaps in all of American history, and Baez was a rich and famous old woman who should have known better.

People like Joan Baez, and me, and the others I mentioned, we have lived our whole lives in a comfortable world. A world in which the focus could remain on the inner self, and on fulfilment of that inner self. In our world, that fulfilment comes via an individual’s journey through various institutions. These institutions provide the individual with varying levels of status, various bonding experiences with their peers, and eventually — one hopes — financial and material rewards that ensure they will be able to sustain and pass on this trajectory into the future.

For every hysterical Fauci groupie, there were many more people who just went along with it. People who thought it all seemed a bit weird, but decided it was easier to just flow with the tide instead of swim against it.

Liberalism produced a society in which being credentialed and being around other people with credentials was the highest possible calling for millions. It was not being strong. Or wise. Or capable of building things. The highest possible honour, was to be credentialed.

These people had every reason to suspend critical judgment and follow along with patently absurd mantras like ‘trust the science’. Not just their livelihoods, but their sense of self-worth, depended on it.

Science replaced faith in a supernatural God. Fauci became Jesus.

But there were two ways people failed here — the ones who worshipped, and the ones who just went along with it.

I read Dante’s Inferno when I was a schoolgirl, and from time to time I revisit it. In Canto III, at the river before crossing into hell proper, Dante meets souls who in life, never took a side. They lived “without infamy and without praise.” The fence sitters. These are the kinds of people who today say things like, ‘ok, sure, some of the Covid mandates were over the top, but the science deniers were dangerous!’

But it’s the punishment that Dante gives that that is scarily apt. These souls are damned to chase, in eternity, a constantly changing, meaningless banner. Wow. That sounds to me like the Omnicause.

Leave a comment