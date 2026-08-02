Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Paul Singer's avatar
Paul Singer
3d

The defining moment for me was the day I tried to take my bicycle out for a ride in the national forest, only to find that the Michigan governor completely blocked every single possible entrance to the national forest with threats of executive order violation should you dare set foot in the national forest.

She locked down and destroyed thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of people's livelihood.

I never wanted to be forced to choose a side. In fact, I am specifically registered as NOT affiliated with any political party. But COVID was a defining time for me, and now I am clearly on one side pushed Pretty far to the right by the radical lunacy of the far left and the radical overreach with COVID, and DEI.

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
3d

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the "Believe the Science" crowd still believes the so-called science that the vaccine saved their lives. They are wailing over how mean the Republicans are being to Fauci. When I brought up how there's no such thing as a flu vaccine that stops transmission, someone responded: "I didn't know you had a medical degree."

Never mind that fallacious risible comment. These people are entrenched in institutional foolishness. The above commenter laughed at the mere suggestion of skepticism in the matter.

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