The 1654 Project: Real American History, with Batya Ungar-Sargon
If you ever find yourself in a pit of despair, and you are of a populist inclination, I recommend going onto YouTube, and watching Batya Ungar-Sargon. Or better yet, reading one of her books. She is one of the most reliably sane, reassuring, and balanced commentators at work today. She does this while remaining sharp and analytical, and doing the reporting that leaves you feeling like a) you know more than you did before and b) there is hope for us after all.
I have reviewed two of her books, Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy, and Second Class: How Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women. Both of them were the kind of books that made you want to repeatedly stand up and cheer while reading them.
A few weeks ago, she joined me for her discussion of her latest work, The Jews and the Left.
It’s another white pill, unabashedly pro-American, contemptuous of the toxic fad of victimhood.
I will be spending the rest of the month finishing (I hope) my book, so look out for some of my favourite archive pieces, and I’ll be sharing content from my YouTube channel as well.
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Thank you for interviewing Batya. I've read her book, The Jews and the Left, and I would like to read her other books that you mentioned. I also look forward to reading your own upcoming book. It's so nice to watch a podcast featuring two sane people telling the truth.
Another free mind that understands that the wisdom of the crowd will always trump the determinations of a small so called expert class. Democracy is the only path toward freedom and individuality.