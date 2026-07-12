Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Susan Vonder Heide's avatar
Susan Vonder Heide
5d

Thank you for interviewing Batya. I've read her book, The Jews and the Left, and I would like to read her other books that you mentioned. I also look forward to reading your own upcoming book. It's so nice to watch a podcast featuring two sane people telling the truth.

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Mike Lynch's avatar
Mike Lynch
5d

Another free mind that understands that the wisdom of the crowd will always trump the determinations of a small so called expert class. Democracy is the only path toward freedom and individuality.

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