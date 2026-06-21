Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Thoughtful Reader's avatar
Thoughtful Reader
1d

You are brave and strong and still fighting, maybe harder than ever.

A special place in hell awaits that female Parisian prosecutor. Prosecuting the victims of crime, rather than the perpetrators - she is a coward in so many ways. But selling your soul, as she has, requires the deepest cowardice.

Vive la révolution

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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
1d

As you say, we all know white men can be a threat BUT if a white woman reports assault by a white man, authorities BELIEVE AND PURSUE. If the assailant is a “disadvantaged minority” or immigrant, the belief goes out the window and the victim becomes the villain. That is why stories like you recount are so important to shove in people’s faces. This is our reality!

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