Last weekend, I went to see the Melania documentary. It was kind of a protest viewing. As in, it’s not really my cup of tea and I wasn’t expecting much, but I wanted to go to send a message — however tiny — to Hollywood. Enough with the woke crap already. Stop pandering to liberal extremist hysteria. Give the people what they want!

The film trails Melania in the run-up to the 2025 presidential inauguration. For twenty days, a film crew follows her on and off private jets, choosing table settings for inaugural banquets, getting fitted for gowns, and having meetings with Brigitte Macron and Queen Rania of Jordan, to discuss their charitable causes.

Turns out, I really enjoyed it. In the run up to the 2016 election, I was still somewhat trusting of the mainstream media, and I fell hook line and sinker for the various different ploys they had to make Trump seem like a hybrid of Mussolini and a Russian gangster. At the time, I just assumed, snobbishly, that his wife was a tacky bimbo.

Well, she is anything but. Watching her swan around for 90 or so minutes was like sinking into a warm bath after being out in the freezing rain. She is a soft-spoken, thoughtful, serious, person in this film. She seems as comfortable outside the limelight as in it. She is old-fashioned in the best possible way — a commanding female presence, not a Girl Boss.

I hadn’t actually realised just how demoralising it has been to be deprived of elegant, poised, self-contained women in the public sphere. Women who aren’t grasping for approval. Women who don’t feign outrage. Basically, I’ve been walking around bracing myself against the onslaught of low-quality female public figures, lo these last 10 years.

During the last administration, the media did do its utmost to convince the world that Jill Biden, sorry, DR JILL Biden, and Kamala Harris had both style and gravitas. Nice clothes, maybe. But gravitas? Absolutely not. Kamala, by the way, has a very funny cameo in the film as she is caught looking very annoyed as Melania and Donald arrived at one of the events.

Hilariously, the Atlantic called the movie “a disgrace”, and compared it unflatteringly to a documentary about E. Jean Carroll, calling her “an enigmatic woman of notable charm and courage.”

What? E. Jean Carroll is obviously unhinged. Her media appearances have ranged from hitting on Anderson Cooper during a television interview, to telling ELLE Magazine that she named the mice that live around her cottage in the woods, to promising to take Rachel Maddow shopping with the money from her Trump lawsuit, and take her fishing in France. This is a woman who called her cat ‘Vagina T. Fireballs,” and a dog, “Tits.”

“I get up around noon,” she says in this very funny — perhaps not intentionally — interview with Elle Magazine from 2028, before she accused Trump of assaulting her. “I throw open my arms and I thank God I don’t have children!”

You can watch the whole thing here.

Honestly, what planet are these journalists living on.

For years now, the TDS-addled liberal media have desperately tried to make Jackie O’s out of a parade of spoiled, dim-witted, pretenders, who did not even look that good in expensive clothes. Jill Biden’s last Vogue cover— she was in Vogue three times the four years she was in the White House — she wore a boxy suit-dress thing and her pose was so stiff it looked like she had just pulled a muscle. The Washington Post called it ‘saintly.’

The Guardian says Melania is a ‘gilded trash remake of the Zone of Interest.’ Ok, but I have no idea what the Zone of Interest is, and I know who Melania is, so…

So much of the current media malaise and even Trump Derangement Syndrome itself is just a hysterical reaction on the part of powerful, middle aged nerds and indie kids, who are absolutely livid that their twee brand of special, arcane knowledge is now getting blown out of the water by the tacky, blockbuster, jock-coded, unabashed, authentic, enthusiasm of America First. They are losing their power and they cannot stand it.

I’ve never been the kind of girl that paid any attention to fashion. And I was never the girl who sought normie popularity. I mean, at all. I was quite hostile to it, actually, in that Gen X way. As a teenager, I vastly preferred Allie Sheedy to Molly Ringwald in the Breakfast Club. I watched Roseanne, not Beverley Hills 90210. Princesses and rich girls are not my bag.

So younger me would let out a haughty disbelieving laugh if she heard me say this, but having a regal first lady who maintains dignified silence, and rises above the fray is downright aspirational in this world of dimwitted harpies lecturing us — as if they had anything to say that was worth even a fraction of our attention.

The Independent reported: “Melania documentary sets largest ever gap between critics scores and audience ratings.”

Ahem. What does that tell you? It tells you most people at this point hate the media and do not listen to what they say.

It’s particularly amusing to compare the Melania documentary to the Grammy Awards, which took place a few days after I saw the movie. I did not watch the Grammys, for the same reason I did watch Melania. But I saw the clip of Billie Eilish robotically repeating lines that are straight out of a woke freshmen’s term paper, wearing an outfit that looks like she just broke free of the psych hospital gurney she was strapped to. I know that there are people, young women especially, that take her trite bullshit and creepy vibe seriously. But, actually, there are a lot of women who do not.

The dumb mainstream media and idiotic culture gatekeepers have forced me to chose, which version of influential woman I want.

Basically, it’s either Melania or Billie Eilish.

It’s Melania or E. Jean Carroll.

No. Stop. Please. It’s Melania. Not even close.

If the midwits in these magazines could just step outside their bubble for a second, they might see that their deeply unconvincing efforts have turned me — me! — into a Melania fan. These media women gassing up the E. Jeans and the Dr Jill’s of the world are just mean girls, all grown up. I recognise the female status games at play here, and they — along with all the hysterical media men — helped turn me from a New Yorker reader to a Trump voter.

But seriously, good on Melania. Good on her for going around the moribund gatekeepers at the prestige publications which snubbed her. They had their day. Good on her for being the epitome of the classy, old-world, successful, woman. Good for her for lavishing praise on America and talk about how proud she is to be an American.

I’m sorry, it’s psychologically, aesthetically, politically and yes, factually —better to be represented by a Melania. I’ll take her and her ridiculously high beauty standards over this wailing pack of schlubs on the left, any day of the week.

And if you want a to spend a pleasant few hours in the company of a beautiful and classy lady while she goes about her business, go see Melania.

