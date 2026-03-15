Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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M.S. Maupin's avatar
M.S. Maupin
3d

Brilliantly said, Jenny. I’m so tired of these females debasing their womanhood for the sake of self hatred and spinning it as feminism. They’re pathetic, embarrassing, ignorant, racist, and their stupid actions far outweigh any intelligence they have long ago suppressed in the name of being the ultimate woke monster. If this is the example of what feminism has to offer, all women should run screaming toward those “racist,” honey-selling, 2nd amendment-supporting dudes in Wyoming.

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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
3d

Fantastic essay. I’m tired of arrogantly miserable, dysfunctional people. The publishing race to the bottom gets worse every year.

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