Last week, for the first time, I heard of the writer Lindy West. An interview she did with The New York Times went viral because it delved into the topic of her polyamorous marriage.

For those of you who do not have any idea who this woman is, she is a Millennial writer in the confessional style— a ‘shout your abortion,’ kind of gal. A ‘flaunt all your flaws’ kind of chick. She is Lena Dunham’s character in Girls come to life, only older. And she just published a book, Adult Braces, which she describes as a ‘mid-life crisis memoir’. It is a follow up to a 2016 memoir, Shrill, in which she marries a musician — which was probably her first mistake, but that’s a different topic altogether. Anyway, according to a gay on TikTok, she is some kind of Millennial feminist icon.

Polyamory is a hot topic. Articles on it always go viral. (See also my own essay on this from last year, The Problem with Liberal Women Wanting Men, about another Times polyamory piece.) And I have something of an insider’s perspective on this issue. My literary, bohemian, parents had what was then called an open marriage, for the thirty years of their union, which only ended when my father died tragically young at 56. I knew about it from a young age, and because of that, when I was a teen and a young adult I thought this was something that sophisticated, mature people did. I was always told that monogamy was unnatural and antithetical to human happiness. As a result, I spent nearly four years while at university trying very hard to be cool with the fact that the older man I was in love with refused to commit to me. I failed utterly, and I paid a steep price for my mistake. In the case of my parents, they did actually have a happy marriage — I was there, I saw it. As an adult, I am deeply sceptical of, if not hostile to, the practice — but my feelings are somewhat nuanced. Mostly because, ultimately, the way people love each other, and the ways people manage to live in denial and yet be happy or at least, functional, are truly complex and multifaceted. What people do in their private lives is their business.

So when this story first came across my social media feed, I resisted writing about it. It felt like picking the lowest hanging fruit. In the Modern Love interview, Lindy West professed her happiness in her relationship with her husband and her husband’s girlfriend. After reading it, I thought, ‘eh, good for her. What do I care, really?’

I mean, why not just take her at her word that she absolutely loves the situation she finds herself in, in which her beloved husband, Aham, added a much thinner, smaller woman, Roya, to their lives, and now they all live together as one unit. Stranger things have happened, I guess. So, ok! I believe you babes. Mazel tov on your happiness.

Then I read Kat Rosenfield’s essay about Adult Braces. In it, Rosenfield adds details from the book that were not in the Modern Love interview.

It was grim. Rosenfield politely calls the book ‘unpalatable’ — but to me, it sounds like yet another example of that wildly common 21st century malaise: white liberal female self-loathing. And this is actually more significant than the polyamory angle— though West’s determined self-abasement and masochism is without a doubt connected to her domestic arrangement. I suspect that the mainstreaming of polyamory is in part a symptom of the epidemic of white progressive women doing destructive and painful things to themselves, to prove their socio-political alignment.

The cover for Adult Braces looks like an AI rendering of Lindy’s face, mascara running down her tear-stained cheeks, hair greasy, tee shirt stained, nose ring like you’d see on a ruminant, and those adult braces on her teeth. Just to add to the humiliation.

But the parts of the book Rosenfield quotes are somehow even worse. Lindy lives with Aham, and Roya — both of whom are non-white (significant). She loves living with them, she says, because it means she wakes up to a clean kitchen and the coffee already made. As part of her rationalisation of why she acquiesced to her husband’s demand to be non-monogamous, she says, “as a white woman married to a black man, her desire for monogamy could be reasonably construed as a desire to own him—as in, like a slave,” Rosenfield writes.

Wait, is Lindy saying that monogamy in her marriage is akin to her POC husband being her slave— but then relies on him and his POC girlfriend to do the household chores? Awkward!

She sleeps mostly in the guest room, “with my audiobook playing while hugging my stuffed cat Esmerelda.” Wow, she must really want that clean kitchen!

Rosenfield writes: “the stuffed cat is one of a rotating menagerie; the audiobook, a means of drawing out the sound of her husband and Roya having sex down the hall. Sometimes she joins them, or at least she used to…one gets the sense, though, that these encounters aren’t happening lately. There are stated reasons for this, including that West has an even more complicated relationship with her carnal appetites than her culinary ones, that she’s back on anti-depressants with the usual libido-killing side effects. But there’s another reason…she has retreated not just from the role of wife, but from the responsibilities of being a grown-up.”

Beautifully said on Rosenfield’s part. And gut-wrenchingly sad for Lindy. But here’s the thing. Nobody forced her to be like this. This is a fetishisation of ugliness. This is aggressive and self-inflicted degradation.

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Of course, her self-loathing and her size are, actually, connected. The fact that she is enormously fat is clearly a hindrance to both her self-esteem and also very likely to intimacy with her husband. And the new chick that she claims is also ‘her girlfriend’, is maybe a size 4, tops. In addition to being petite (that thing that all girls secretly long to be) Roya looks tidy, precise, deliberate. Quite a contrast to Lindy’s clashing colours, garish tattoos, and flesh spilling out everywhere. In a devastating interview the threesome did in 2022, the husband (who is really nothing to look at himself) sits between the two women, and he holds the girlfriend’s hand. As Lindy talks about how much she loves this husband who is sitting there, holding another woman’s hand, she breaks down in tears — because that’s what happily married and securely attached women always do, right?

She says: “I had shitty fake relationships, with, like, people who didn’t want to be seen with me.”

“My only currency in life was like, does Aham like me?”

As they talk, they remove layers of clothing. By the end they all sit in their underwear. The optics are truly painful.

Heartbreaking. But also self-inflicted.

Of the many, many, lies that our equity-obsessed, progressive-liberal worldview has told us, the lie that you can be beautiful at any size is particularly toxic. You can’t. We all know this, deep in our bones, even those who — like Lindy — valiantly try to own fatness as an identity like any other to be proud of. Beauty hierarchies are real. They can be absolutely, crushingly, painful. Especially to women. I know this because I am one and I have gone up and down in the beauty hierarchy quite a few times — mostly in conjunction with my weight. The best way to manage the cruelties of living with the body that nature did or did not give us, without living in perpetual mirror-avoiding misery, is to do your best with what you’ve got, exercise as much discipline as you can muster, avoid wallowing in sweatpants self-pity, and try find more interesting things to think about. You know how I know this? Because I did it.

The worst way is to do what Lindy does: double down on your physical flaws in the vain hope that if you boast about them and make jokes about them, then no-one else can use them against you. See this gruesomely self-punishing humiliation ritual that she tries unconvincingly to pass off as a makeup tutorial.

When I sat down to write this, I had empathy for this woman. But after watching her in action, my softer feelings turned into vexation. I am actually really sick and tired of AWFULs making women as a sex class look so undignified, so craven, so lacking in discernment and maturity.

It angers me that so many of my fellow females are squandering their queenly birthright because they were stupid enough to buy into obvious lies. They make the rest of us look bad, too. We are women, goddamn it! We are born powerful. Yes, even the fat ones! Without us, humanity ceases to exist!

Instead of doing the work that would both greatly increase her own beauty (she has a beautiful face) and give her a profound sense of well-being, Lindy does a different kind of work. “The work” of dismantling whiteness, fighting the patriarchy, etc etc. In other words Lindy blames the world — specifically, other white people— before she puts her own life in order. The road trip that her book revolves around, which she takes to escape from her husband’s new relationship with Roya, is really just an excuse to crap all over her fellow Americans. Quoting again from the Free Press here: “The Wyoming men in pro–Second Amendment gear from whom she buys a jar of homemade honey are ‘absolutely certainly virulent racists’.” As if this woman had a single solitary right to judge anyone.

Physical perfection is not the goal here. Self-respect is. Lindy clearly has none.

She is so addled by this toxic stew of self-loathing and projection that she is dangerously close to becoming one of those freaks who dress up as babies:

“I love sleeping in the guest room and crawling into bed with [the husband and the girlfriend] in the morning. I love when they tuck me in and leave me to play on my phone as late as I want.”

Being an adult — while it does involve effort — is vastly preferable to being a slob with zero self-respect. But the libtardation is so strong, she cannot bring herself let go of her special pains and wounds, and just grow the fuck up. She incorrectly thinks that by just being super self-deprecating about it, that is somehow brave, and absolves her from her disaster of a life.

Online magazine Slate calls her the “de facto representation of fat women in culture.” I’m going to politely suggest we choose a different representative — one of my personal heroines, Roseanne and the character she played in her hit 1990’s TV show. The difference between Rosanne Conner and Lindy is that Roseanne understood her place in the beauty hierarchy, and accepted it, and found a decent, jolly, blue collar, man who loved her, and built a good life with him. That is the very definition of winning. But not to Miss Lindy, here. Oh no! Miss Lindy thinks it’s better to make a fool of herself for public consumption. Because having a nice, normal life is for mouth-breathing racists and Trump supporters.

It should not be this hard, Lindy. It really shouldn’t. Not the marriage, not the body you constantly write about and draw attention to. In the Slate article, she says: “I get to stay, have the marriage, and then also be free.”

Free? She is nowhere near free. She is trapped in a web of lies and the more entangled she becomes, the more she insists she is the happiest she’s ever been — tears streaming down her face and onto her stuffed animal as she says it.

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