Imagine you are living a totally normal life in the United Kingdom. You’ve never been in trouble with the law. One night, you are awoken from your sleep by a loud banging at the door. It’s the police. You are dragged from your home, thrown into a cage in the back of a police van, and taken to the station where you are held for many hours. You have no phone and no one will tell you why you are being held.

Imagine you are a woman out enjoying a beloved hobby, horse riding. Two strange men appear while you are in an isolated area, armed with screwdrivers, and physically attack. While in a state of panic, on the phone with the emergency services, you use a slang term in reference to one of the attackers. The 999 operator sends police to save you from the attackers, but also reports you for the language you used. The police come back, this time to charge *you* with a racially aggravated crime.

Imagine you are a young female student at one of the best universities in the world, where you were given a place after years of hard work at your studies. You and some fellow women decide to start a union for women only. The social ostracisation is so extreme that things like being spat on and called a fascist in the street become a normal occurrence.

Imagine you are a young man, studying at a different university, where you get into a minor verbal disagreement with a female student who takes offence at your political opinion on Israel. In response to her taunting you about not wearing your ‘Jewish hat’ — you are not even Jewish — you respond with a taunt of your own, calling her keffiyeh a tea towel. You are then suspended by your university for seven weeks. You are barred from campus and given 48 hours to vacate your student accommodation. The local police department refers your “case” to the local prosecutors.

These are all real things that happened to real people, here in Great Britain. They are all cases that came to The Free Speech Union, whose mission is to help people in the UK get out from under the massive legal, social and psychological burden that comes when your right to speak freely is taken away.

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In the UK, the crisis of free speech is so bad it is difficult to actually believe it is happening, even as it keeps happening. How can this be the nation that basically invented the concept of rights, of rule by consent? The country that birthed the most versatile language of all, so effectively used by its children Shakespeare, the Bronte sisters, John Donne? How is it possible that the same country that forged the building blocks of the modern world and its riches, is now a country beset by petty, censorious, snitches, ruled over by a cadre of DEI-stricken fools, and power hungry grey men?

All of this was debated on Wednesday night by the Free Speech Union, an organisation started by Conservative writer Toby Young, in response to an increasingly dire climate around political and social issues.

I appeared on a panel at the event, discussing a forthcoming book by the FSU’s director of case management, Ben Jones. His excellent book, Island of Strangers, is a whistle stop tour through what is , fundamentally, a spiritual crisis that this once-great nation is undergoing.

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He writes that the UK government’s terrorism prevention programme, called Prevent, considers CS Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and Aldous Huxley red flags for right-wing extremism.

That the same programme was “teaching millions of public sector workers that concern about mass migration is a ‘terrorist strategy.’”

That it is now par for the course for acts of sexual violence to be treated with “extraordinary clemency while perpetrators of speech crimes are terrorised.”

And that the “UK state has begun to enforce Islamic blasphemy norms in order to maintain the peace.”

Jones’s book goes beyond a mere litany of outrages done by woke bureaucrats-turned-tyrants. He accurately diagnoses the root cause of the disease. This is not a problem of mere disagreement, he makes clear. It is a fundamental crisis of the western soul.

“To purify ourselves, we must embrace unlimited diversity. We must cease to exist as a single historical category…we must atone and dissolve ourselves in the common mass of humanity, the ‘global majority’. We must be diverse, and in so being, cease to exist.”

No longer are we two sides of the same coin, arguing over policies under a shared moral umbrella.

“We have a fragmented landscape of rival societies and belief groups each with their own set of sacred ideas…and many with a willingness to impose these ideas on non-believers, and an ambition to capture the power of the state in order to do so. In the case of Islam, we do not have anything so trivial even as a rival society, but a nearly fully-fledged rival civilisation.”

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There is, he notes, a marked difference between a confident, insurgent Islam — which enjoys among its faithful an almost total continued adherence to its tenets, from cradle to grave — and the feeble native Christians. He writes: “White British parents today are the uncertain products of a confused culture that has gone through sixty or seventy years of radical social change, the upending of norms about sex, family and marriage, the decline of Christianity…and therefore are utterly unmoored. Church of England retention is just 46 percent in adulthood.”

How are these contradictions currently managed? By removing liberty — an attempt to suffocate the truth.

“Authoritarianism is implicit in the management of diversity. Its name is empire. And that’s how modern Britain, Empire 2.0 is governed.”

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One of the most resonant things he writes is how sudden was the advent of this new woke religion. He even marks the year — 2013 — and watched in real time as “a new cohort of angry North American postgraduates” arrived in the UK and transformed not just his university but entire societies into “ruthless engines of identity politics and division.”

This is exactly what I witnessed, in more minor form, and in exactly the same time period. It was, essentially, a reverse, ideological colonisation.

He writes: “With astonishing rapidity, these pieties came to be mouthed by CEOs and university vice-chancellors, army officers and clergy. And if you defied them in your workplace, you would be sacked, end of story.”

This new creed, that he calls diversityism, has broken Britain. His conclusions are stark. The UK has been brought to its knees by the clash between “two radically different conceptions of rights, law, and how to organise society.”

For any liberals still in possession of their critical thinking capabilities, this book might shock. Because it makes clear that two of the most dearly held beliefs of contemporary liberalism are mutually exclusive — and the implications of this are…complex.

“You cannot have diversity and freedom of speech.”

This is why Jones’s book is a must-read. I cannot emphasise enough the importance of this blunt phrasing. It might even be enough to wake the remaining centrists from their self-induced slumber. Well, probably not.

There is some good news in here — though it comes weighed down with the inevitability of dark days ahead. “The symbols of Englishness and Christianity are becoming a form of resistance identity,” Jones writes.

In a way this is excellent news, for it seems to me the best way to ensure that a group of people rally around a shared identity, impose social cohesion, and produce lots of babies, is to tell them that they are oppressed. It worked for the Irish, it works for the Palestinians, so why not the English too? Among the English, the demoralisation that came from being told your side, your heritage, are shameful is lifting. In fact, that shame is hardening into something different — resolve. Resolve that we will not be made to feel bad about our culture by a group of deranged, perverse, self-loathing, bureaucrats.

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