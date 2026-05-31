Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
2d

I find this incredibly alarming. And I see much like that going on here in the US. I used to love to go to England. But, given the situation on many levels, they won’t be seeing me.

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Macidonian's avatar
Macidonian
2d

I attended both the Unite the Kingdom events

Over half a million, including whole families telling Starmer his disgraceful stance that they were all right wing thugs to stick it up his Albanians rent boys backside

Try talk to a copper these days it’s like addressing a broken down computer.

Whole cities have been reduced to transit camps full to overflowing with the world’s debris and garbage, all paid for courtesy of the people who still have a job.

Nothing will change until the people change those imbeciles in charge and sack every two bit chancer with the brains of a wombat and the ethics of a sewer rat.

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