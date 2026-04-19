Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Kate E. Deeming's avatar
Kate E. Deeming
7d

All woefully familiar. As you know I was ‘chilled out’ of the arts sector in scotland for daring to step out of line and put a spotlight on the utter buffoonery being promoted and funded by tax monies. To the extent at the end I had no career left and returned to the states. 26 years of work eradicated like that. Heartbreaking and infuriating in equal measure. That these cult members seem to continue unabated seems criminal to me.

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Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
7dEdited

Thanks for this one.

I think we have gotten to the point where we need to just stop funding anything other than national defense, local police, public utilities / infrastructure, and maybe food-banks. We have created a self-destructive monster by giving more and more money to congenitally disreputable people (politicians). We need to figure out how to stop spending money - money that we don’t even have!

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