A few weeks ago, I ventured out to an arts event here in Belfast — something I do rarely these days. It was entitled Working Against the Clampdown: Who’s Afraid of the Arts?, and it was part of the Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics.

I was there with Sara Morrison and Rosie Kay. Both are outcasts from the publicly funded arts sector in the UK — Rosie having been kicked out of her own very successful dance company — the Rosie Kay Dance Company - by her own dancers, who complained to her board alleging ‘transphobia,’ which led to the board launching an investigation into her, and ultimately, the dissolution of the entire company. Sara, as I have written about here and here, was similarly treated by her employer, the Belfast Film Festival, after she spoke in favour of women only spaces at one of Kellie Jay Keen’s Let Women Speak events in 2023.

On a rainy night in late March, sitting in the audience with these two women, l listened to salaried grandees discussing the challenges they faced while existing off the largess of the British taxpayer. It was an experience of cognitive dissonance so sharp it felt like a slap in the face.

At the talk, local arts professionals — mostly administrators of non-profit or lobby groups that oversee productions and events — earnestly and with considerable confidence praised themselves and the arts sector generally for being brave warriors against malign, reactionary, right-wing and religious extremists. That there was another Culture War being waged, by them, against many others — they seemed disconcertingly unaware of.

To give you an idea of the grandiose tone of the evening’s panelists, the Belfast event’s blurb read:

“From the fear of funding withdrawals to online harassment, the pressure on artists to self-censor is mounting. In a landscape of political sensitivity and institutional caution, how can we embrace an ethos of courageous advocacy - rooted in radical kindness and a fierce commitment to human rights?”

One of the panelists was Ruth McCarthy, the director of an organisation called Outburst, which bills itself as making “queer art and revolutionary imagination in Belfast and beyond.” She was at great pains to tell the free event’s tiny audience of about 16 people, plus six TERFs (in fairness it was a miserably rainy Tuesday night), how hard people in her orbit work, spending that taxpayer money.

Of great concern to her was a 2024 ‘letter of expectation’ from the local minister who oversees the doling out of grant money. The minister is a member of the only real conservative party of any size on this island, whose constituents are mostly religious Protestants, many of them working class or rural. The letter told the arts community here that they should allocate to programmes that address groups who are not normally represented in the arts world. People who feel, the letter said, “that the arts aren’t quite for them.”

It seemed as though McCarthy considered this as an existential threat. And she went out of her way to position herself as a young-at-heart Riot Grrrl who now fights valiantly to protect artists from governmental oppression. Except by governmental oppression, she seemed to be mainly referring to funding cuts, which she characterised as “an insidious form of censorship.”

“My job is to hold that line so artists can work behind it safely,” she said.

Safe from what? Accountability? Taste? Popularity?

Another panelist, a DJ and ‘curator/producer’ talked about how brave he was to do a show in Belfast following the 2024 “riots” (spoiler alert: the “riots” in question in no way threatened people like DJ-curator-producers); and how his “heart was beating out of his chest” because he’s been invited to do an event in New York, where he thinks he could pulled out of his car by ICE.

Their collective bravery was only matched by the social and historical significance of their work, with McCarthy crediting ‘arts and culture’ with ending the Troubles.

This all has a distinct pre-revolutionary France flavour to it, doesn’t it? Gives me Petit Trianon vibes. Luvvies swanning around playing dress up as financial and social calamity loom.

In any event, they were rudely awakened from their reverie when Sara and Rosie — women who had experienced first hand real censorship, women who lost their livelihoods and reputations, at the hands of people just like panelists — piped up. Initiating an unsanctioned q&a session, Morrison simply blurted out from the audience, “But you cancelled me, Ruth!”

The panelists — at the risk of repeating myself, all recipients of government funding — reacted to the unexpected input as though someone let out an enormous fart. Lots of tut-tutting, lots of it shouldn’t be allowed! How dare a genuinely aggrieved, truly censored woman appear at their little pity party and steal their thunder!

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McCarthy’s platitudes were particularly galling, because she had actually participated in an ideological witch-hunt against Morrison. In her position as artistic director of Outburst, she wrote a letter to Morrison’s employer, the Belfast Film Festival, in July 2023, attacking Morrison as having “legitimis[ed] an anti-gay fascist” and for having “stood on the same platform and legitimised anti trans campaigner Posie Parker…an anti-queer crusader.”

The letter was only one of a series of complaints made against Sara over her participation in Let Women Speak, which she did on her own time and did not mention her employer or job. Ruth’s letter was entered into evidence at her employment discrimination tribunal last year. Soon after the letter writing campaign against her, Morrison left her position and has not worked in the arts sector in Northern Ireland since.

A contingent of crafty TERF’s came over to Belfast for Sara Morrison’s employment tribunal last November.

I don’t want to crap over the arts generally here in Northern Ireland. I have friends here who make art — films, dance, novels, paintings — that I have been very impressed with and deeply moved by. There are some very talented people here. Over a decade ago, when I first moved back here, I would take full advantage of the plethora of free events put on by arts groups and the local city government, and thought it wonderful to have them.

That was the before times. Before the Culture War turned into a hot war of reputation destruction.

For fairness and transparency, I will state that I am a friend of Sara’s, and have followed Rosie Kay’s story, with great sympathy, for some time. And in case it is not abundantly clear, I am unabashed, very vocal critic of the left and wokeness in general, as well as the failings of the professional managerial class in particular.

But I wasn’t always those things. In fact, for a long time, I probably would have taken this bunch of people quite seriously, and thought myself on the same side as them. That is, until they proved themselves not so much arts professionals as apparatchiks in a money laundering system designed to inflate the egos of middle class arts graduates and keep the tax payer (who funds them all) at arms length.

How do they keep the tax payer Average Joe at arm’s length? By funding activities that not a single regular person would ever pay to see. For example, one Outburst artist-in-residence focuses on “queer food, foraging, and relationality.” His projects have included “cruising and foraging walks” and “scripted massage performances” [does this mean someone gets a hand job whilst reciting lines, on stage? Ed]; and “the production of hedgerow wines that explore how marginal or liminal spaces can become fertile ground for queer world-making.” He “reclaims the hedgerow as a space of resistance and connection.”

Another collaborator does interdisciplinary work on dyke/lesbian/queer relationships to land/ecology.

Outburst was also thanked by the filmmakers of this nasty little piece of propaganda, portraying a man who demands everyone go along with his delusion that he is a woman, as some kind of Rosa Parks figure. The trailer alone is enough to prove my point: woke people cannot make good art. If it’s good art, it ain’t woke.

I’m not saying there is anything censorship-worthy in the silly, masturbatory projects that these pretentious administrators boast about. It might even be a pleasant way to spend an afternoon! If you enjoy soliciting other men for sex and berry picking at the same time, fill your boots, son (as the farmers here say.)

However — to think that such, uh, niche and arcane pastimes are somehow entitled to public money? That the office managers who shuffle the papers and schmooze the civil servants in order to get their hands on that money, are somehow fighters for truth and justice? No. Does the culture really lose anything if we don’t get to see a show about queer hedgerows? No.

Contrast this, the woe-is-me, ‘look how hard we all work’ attitude of the arts people with the fuel protests last week. The farmers and hauliers were protesting the high rates of fuel tax. The high rates of fuel tax (with built in increases every year) are a result of an anti-carbon policy implemented by the Irish Green Party, who were chucked out of office in the 2024 election. Nonetheless, the money grab fuel tax lives on. According to Nick Delahanty, an Irish businessman who does better journalism on X than any of the ‘real’ Irish media, the Carbon Tax has put over 6 billion euros in the government’s pocket since 2020.

Just one tiny example: Some of the projects funded by the Irish government with the Irish taxpayer’s money include 400,000 euros for a “multifunction space for yoga, art, mindfulness, stargazing, Tibetan drum sound therapy, journaling, spa treatments, a choir and talks,” Delahanty posted on X.

So liberal arts graduates are supported in largely fake and unnecessary jobs by a huge wealth transfer from the taxpayer to the NGO’s, which then redistributes the money to the pet projects that they deem worthy. Ordinary people get very little say in how all this works. Even if the levers of democracy were healthy and functioning, from a cultural and taste standpoint people like Outburst might as well be living on a different planet to the majority of tax paying residents — who would not have the slightest bit of interest in buying a ticket to see their ‘queer art.’

As a result, these arts professionals invent an oppression storyline for themselves, so they can justify their continued existence; so that they can remain in this fugue state, where they are groping blindly for meaning and relevance — but instead slam into unwelcome reality when confronted with real ones like Sara Morrison or Rosie Kay.

You cannot be on the receiving end of government largess and also position yourself as a brave fighter of the system. You ARE the system. You cannot be a rebel while sucking on the teat of The Man (and no, that’s not a mixed metaphor — these people claim to believe men can have babies and lactate.)

The truth of the matter is that the professional arts is entirely, homogeneously, sterilely, boringly, politically orthodox and utterly non-diverse. The fact that they seem to think they are the underdog would be funny, if it were not so embarrassingly untrue.

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