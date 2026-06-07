Since last week, the UK has been convulsed by anger over the horrifying death of one of its sons, a young man called Henry Nowak who was brutally and seemingly without any reason, stabbed to death by a Sikh man last December.

The trial of the accused, Vickgrum Digwa ended last week in a conviction and he was sentenced to 21 years in jail. This was not, critics have pointed out, the heaviest possible sentence he could have received.

The case was not at the top of people’s minds until body cam footage from police officers who responded to the attack was released in recent days. And it has shocked, horrified, and enraged people not just here in the UK but across the world. Because it showed Henry, lying on the ground telling police he had been stabbed, and that he could not breathe, but police chose to believe the man who had stabbed him, because he had claimed that Nowak had been racist towards him. Henry died on the spot, in handcuffs.

The last words he — the innocent victim of a crime — heard were his rights being read to him by cops. This, after he was set upon while walking home from a night out with friends, stabbed several times, chased down the street, and stabbed again.

It is time to ask an uncomfortable question: how many people has white guilt killed?

The video is all over the internet, and many of you may have seen it. I myself have not. I have a policy never to watch videos of people dying — I feel it is an assault on a person’s dignity to have their last moments made public, even if there is a public interest which in this case there was. But also, my tender heart cannot stand it. Especially in this case, a boy close to my son’s age, being treated so callously, so cruelly, so incompetently, by state employees whose sole job should have been to protect him.

In Henry’s final moments of life, his now-convicted murderer was given the honour of being believed, that he, not the boy who lay dying, was the victim. According to media reports, Digwa was not handcuffed, unlike his dying victim, and after he was finally arrested, the police brought him into the station kitchen and offered him a selection of food.

According to new reports, Digwa’s entire family got in on the race-baiting, ass-saving act. His mother made the murder weapon disappear. His brother called police instead of an ambulance, and said: “we’ve just got attacked racially by some white person. He’s physically attacked my brother, we’re Sikhs, we wear a turban, and he’s just attacked my brother.” That was a lie.

He went on: “I can’t let him go until this gets sorted. I am not being racially attacked and letting him get away with it.

According to Brendan O’Neill, who unlike me was brave enough to watch the video, the body cam footage shows Nowak as “he writhes in terror and agony and cries out ‘I’ve been stabbed!’, a voice in the background – presumably that of the lowlife who murdered him, Vickrum Digwa – says: ‘He hasn’t been stabbed.’ A female officer responds. ‘I know’, she says. ‘But we have to check, don’t we?’

I know? She responded with I KNOW.

The other officer, responding to Nowak informing them he’d been stabbed, said, “I don’t think you have, mate.”

Mate? He called this dying young man — who he was in a position to help, but chose not to — mate.

On the Lotus Eaters podcast, they discussed a longer version of the video in which the father of the stabber can be heard saying they are propping up Nowak because “his mouth keeps filling with blood.”

Yet when the police were there, the same family all just stood around as he bled out internally, pretending to be victims.

This is so insane.

The first waves of horror over this story pointed to the bizarre parallels with the George Floyd case, because it involved police, and because Henry also told police he could not breath.

But I kind of hate that comparison, because this story is so, so, so much worse. Floyd was a middle aged felon who did not deserve to die in an undignified way — because no human does. But nor did he deserve any of the hysterical and entirely made up accolades heaped upon him in his death. He was a crackhead and a low life, and nothing more. His passing should not have garnered any attention whatsoever.

Nowak was a beloved son, just starting out with his whole life ahead of him. The first in his family to go to university. This happy event - supposed to be an example of upward mobility — turned out to be his death sentence.

Allison Pearson, one of the few remaining British journalists with bravery and integrity, has written unsparingly about the horrors of this story. She also said that she had received an email from an “experienced Hampshire police officer” (Hampshire is the county in which this happened) who told her “officers are encouraged to respond differently depending on the ethnic backgrounds of those involved. The same officer described a culture in which promotion was influenced by diversity targets rather than merit alone.”

Eli Steele has been writing recently about the power of white guilt. He wrote of Nowak case and how police handled it, “an entire moral order has taught them that accusations of racism carry an almost sacred weight, and that to question such an accusation is more dangerous than to doubt the word of a dying boy. In this order, whites are treated not as individuals but as a permanent defendant class, bearing a collective guilt that must be continually paid down.”

This is not just an American problem, as Nowak’s death shows. Steele posits that white guilt is rooted not in a desire to be kind, or a type of suicidal empathy — but something more primal: fear. Collective guilt has been assigned to white people, from America to England to Australia to Ireland to Scotland to New Zealand. And so white people are afraid.

In England, white guilt is practically the new state religion. Within the last decade, white guilt has been the guiding principle behind the deaths of multiple white children and young people. The bitter irony is that what happened to Henry Nowak actually is systemic racism — just against white people, so we all have to pretend not to notice, or else. The fact that we have been browbeaten by race grifters for nigh these last ten years, about our internalised racism, about systemic racism, about institutionalised bias, as white people were being victimised by these very things — is simply too much to bear any longer.

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Following the Manchester Arena bombing by a first generation immigrant Islamist, it came out that a security guard thought there was something suspicious about the man who turned out to be the bomber, but did not want to be accused of racially profiling him, so he did nothing. 22 people were killed, and the youngest victim was eight.

Following the Southport mass stabbings, after the media initially reported the killer as being a Welsh choirboy, it came out that the head teacher of the school Axel Rutakabana attended, had described him as “very high risk” with a “sinister undertone” — she was immediately accused of racial profiling. Three little girls were killed in that attack.

Paranoid schizophrenic foreigner Valdo Calocane, who had a warrant out for his arrest, went on a stabbing spree that killed three people in Nottingham in 2023. Two of his victims were university students— young and in the prime of their lives. The third was the university caretaker. Despite his history of violence, he was not sectioned, because staff at a psychiatric hospital thought there was an ‘overrepresentation of young black males in detention.”

And I’m not even going to mention the thousands and thousands and thousands of white girls who were trafficked — I’ve written about that before.

Keir Starmer, meanwhile, is acting like Elon Musk is his personal middle school bully. “He’s trying to whip up division!” He bleats. “We need to assert who we are as a country! We are a reasonable, tolerant people!”

“We take Grok on and fight, because that’s who we are as a country!”

Yes, the Prime Minister actually said those words. Starmer could be dragged into the pits of hell by a pack of wild-eyed assassins and he would still be screaming, ‘we are a reasonable and tolerant country!’ as he disappears from sight.

Why would anyone want to be ‘reasonable and tolerant’ over the murder of Henry Nowak, Prime Minister?

Liberals, progressives and leftists are in a fugue state. It now seems the fear of being tarred as racist is stronger than their own will to live.

Progressive English woman & Green Party candidate Sara Wakefield pretending not to understand the connection between lack of housing in theUK and the arrival of 10 million unvetted foreigners, in a recent television debate.

A head of steam is building here, the atmosphere is becoming febrile. We need to start saying things that are true, but that white liberals and progressives are still too afraid to say. It’s a safety release mechanism, at this point.

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So let’s get some things off our chest, shall we? We need to hurl true words, before it is too late for words altogether, and all that’s being hurled are hard objects with the intent to maim.

Deep breath.

All the British civil servants who aided and abetted the training programmes that turned out monstrous officers like these, should be fired and denied their pensions. The police officers should be prosecuted. British taxpayers are literally paying for their own destruction.

George Floyd was a lifelong criminal and not worthy of any of the protests or statements honouring him. Everyone who took a knee for that creep is a chump or a charlatan.

White people alive today are not responsible for the crimes of history. End of. Not a single one of us. No exceptions. (Isn’t it crazy how this is an edgy thing to say?)

I do not accept any collective guilt whatsoever.

There is more anti-white racism than racism against people of colour in most parts of the west. This has been true for most if not all of my lifetime. I have certainly witnessed anti-white racism far more than I have witnessed anti-black or anti-foreigner racism, by a considerable margin.

Why don’t we do a bit of our own ‘calling out’, since we’ve been terrorised by those ‘calling’ us out for years? Since this disease originated in America, let’s mention just some of the American race grifters who have built personal fortunes by turbocharging white guilt:

Ibram Kendi can get bent. His scam does not work any more.

Robin D’Angelo is an idiot, and a racist.

Joy Reid is an obvious sociopath who loathes humanity.

I could do this all day.

I do think that the tide is turning. I think the British government is experiencing something of an ‘oh, shit’ moment. The optics — pardon the phrase — are just too awful on this for even the most craven spin doctor.

But never forget. And leave the forgiveness to Jesus — the rest of us have work to be getting on with stopping this white guilt insanity before it kills any more of our children.

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