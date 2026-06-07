Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
4d

I have avoided reading beyond headlines and introductory paragraphs on this topic because I thought I would be too shattered by it. But I knew you would do a good job of it. Thanks for being very analytical and objective, and not trying to incite rage or anything like that. You have clearly cut to the heart of the matter and shown there is no room for spin doctoring or air brushing what has happened in this case into some sort of "inclusive" or "politically correct" narrative.

This is THE TURNING POINT. I will not be surprised if there are many others who can unpack this as well as you have. But you have done it so well, I don't think many could improve on it.

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
4d

Shocking ... I am surprised that the mother, the brother and the rest of the family have not been indicted for obstruction of justice?

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