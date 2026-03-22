Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
4d

In my experience, nothing worth actually having is easy. What kills me is the same women saying these things treat their own parents like crap.

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5 replies by Jenny Holland and others
Susan Vonder Heide's avatar
Susan Vonder Heide
4d

Scripture says, "Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it." (Proverbs 22:6). Parenting, and that very much includes motherhood, sometimes especially motherhood, is crucial. That is why many leftists so often trivialize the role of parents.

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