I have a question for all my former liberals.

Do you ever wonder, maybe you’ve got this all wrong? Like maybe all the hysterical liberals you see on social media are correct? I mean, how else can you explain people who would feel safer around someone shouting Allahu Akbar than around someone wearing a MAGA hat?

Do you ever lie in bed at night worrying that your vote for Trump was a mistake?

Well, don’t. You’re good. Because you voted for the opposite of this:

A 2021 Intelligence Assessment from the CIA — yes, that CIA — exploring the threat of “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalisation and Recruitment.”

Something has gone very, very, wrong with how society views being a mother in the United States today. So much so that there were Americans in power just five years ago, who thought that white women celebrating motherhood was extremism.

This CIA document, which was not retracted until February of this year, claims to examine “some of the roles that women have adopted to participate in white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism and contribute to the endurance and resonance of its narratives worldwide.”

“We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals-including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood-and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment.”

In other words, equating traditional motherhood with ‘racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist movements.’

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“Some white REMVE-sympathetic women have produced blogs, videos, or other online content under the guise of cooking tutorials, which feature discussions about the importance of organic food alongside subtle narratives about racial purity and the defence of white European heritage.”

Organic food? European heritage? What’s next? Keeping backyard chickens is a predictor of genocidal predilections?

Also, I’m guessing the word ‘subtle’ is doing a lot of work in that claim. Some portly, misanthropic, Millennial analyst working in Langley probably watched hours and hours of content from a TikTok sourdough account and got annoyed that everyone in it was blonde, thin and happy.

The 15 page report mentions a grand total of four women by name. Three of them — A Canadian, a British and a German woman — I’d never heard of. That is because they might actually be real far right extremists, and therefore obscure nonentities in the culture war online discourse. The fourth was Lauren Southern, who is well known among young online right-wingers because she was a pretty young blonde who was willing in her early 20’s to say and do edgy things that offended po-faced libtards. That is, until she grew up a little bit and stopped chasing online clout. She now considers herself a normie centrist, I think? She has disavowed her past as a ‘trad wife,’ and has written a book about how horrible right wing influencers are. So, hardly a Leni Riefenstahl.

I find it chilling that this is what rated a CIA Intelligence Assessment under Biden. It even contains a trigger warning! “WARNING: This product contains references to racial, sexual, and gendered violence.”

Once again, the Professional Managerial Class Left has come out showing their whole ass — a salutary reminder to those of us in the reality based community that nothing a die-hard liberal-leftist ever says should be taken seriously. As in, if it’s snowing outside and a liberal-leftist says, “It’s snowing outside,” you should double check just in case. And if you see white fluffy flakes falling from the sky, assume it’s fake.

What idiot Millennial rich commie theatre kid wrote this ludicrous document? We should have a congressional hearing to find that out, so those of us still in possession of our wits can make merciless fun of she/her, or he/him, or xi/xer.

It is actually a very serious matter. Let me explain, because these neo-Commie theatre kids are actually doing something very insidious and very effective. They are creating an illusion — you could even say a Jedi mind trick — whereby they connect two things that are not connected. In this case, far right neo-Nazis — real ones — with online internet youth culture that is MAGA adjacent. If you are an Atlantic reader, or a Kamala voter, you will see a title like this one and immediately make certain associations. Your mind will go, not to the reality of the situation, which is that real neo-Nazis are underground and irrelevant and nowhere near power, but rather to the erroneous conclusion that right wing/MAGA women who talk about the joys of motherhood and cooking are violent, racist, extremists.

We now live in a society where many progressives view being a mother not just as less than, it’s downright suspicious, apparently.

This is why defending the MAGA agenda is the most important thing we can do — because this was the alternative the Democrats were offering. And if they take back power later this year, who is going to stand between the millions of regular people justing living their lives, loving their country and their own damn kids, and these dimwitted zealots who are just licking their chops, biding their time until they can return to demonising half of the country. So can all the MAGA commentators stop fighting about Iran and Israel now please?

The real radicalisation problem lies with progressive left moms. For example, few months ago, a woman went viral with a video in which she asks her two young daughters to guess what her good news is. “The president is dead?” Says one, bouncing on her tippy toes in excitement. The mom, still off camera, laughs and says no. “The vice president is dead??” Says the other daughter. “Elon Musk is dead??” Says the first girl, before the mother, clearly delighted at her daughters’ murderous politics, gives them a clue. “My best friend is getting married!” The girls look confused — maybe they have never known mommy to have a friend? Anyway, the mother finally relents and says: “Taylor Swift is getting married!!” The little girls go nuts. Squeals all round.

The woman who made and uploaded this video was widely identified online as the wife of a US serviceman, stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. She was also reported to be a substitute teacher.

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The mom thing is not just a political problem, either. This is a generational societal problem. Biden’s CIA may be an extreme example of anti-mother insanity, but a similar message is normalised throughout society. The social programming about parenthood in general, but mothering in particular, is overwhelmingly negative.

All over the Internet, you can find women crying hysterically about how hard being a mom is. Yuri Bezmenov has a handy compilation of Millennial mom woes, which was part of the inspiration for this essay.

“This is the least fun thing I’ve ever signed up to do,” says one woman. “I can’t always show up and be the perfect version of myself.”

“Nobody appreciates you”

“I’m so fed up of being a slave, not being free, having no identity,” says another.

Some of this is only new and shocking because the internet allows people to broadcast themselves at their worst moments. I suspect that in the past a lot more women than we realised also hated being mothers — Lord knows there have always been shitty, miserable moms. They just did not have TikTok.

And not all the women who take to the internet to vent about how much they hate taking care of their kids are affluent white women — not by a long shot.

But the specifics of the complaints — the boredom, the patience required, the despair at no longer being the centre of attention — make me think that modern parenting, specifically as it pertains to Millennials and Gen Z, has created millions of failed adults.

Enduring boredom and being patient with a little child, and putting that child’s needs above everything else are not easy. Especially not when you yourself grew up having every need and whim catered to by a helicopter parent who never let you feel any discomfort or endure any mild inconvenience.

It is — and I cannot emphasise this enough — not about being fun.

Not everything in life is there for your enjoyment, or fulfilment. Sometimes we have to do things that do not thrill us, or bring us joy in the moment. Because it’s not all about us.

Older generations — and I’m talking my grandparents’ age — insisted that women and girls be self-sacrificing, self-effacing, and giving. I would say, to a fault.

But what we have today is just as bad. It really is. Just go online and see for yourselves. It’s an endless stream of young female lamentation.

Being a mother is not, in fact, the hardest job in the world. It’s not always easy or pleasant, but it’s pretty much always easier than being a deep-sea welder, or a long-haul trucker. Dealing with a supermarket tantrum is easier than serving on a submarine for six months at a time.

However, according to our former intelligence overlords in Biden’s CIA, saying that is somehow approaching fascism.

Not to sound like a whack job conspiracy nut — but you do have to ask, when our theatre kid deep state is plotting their semi-ridiculous machinations, what do you think makes their job easier: shallow, selfish, dummies who have about as much self-control as the toddler they are complaining about? Or a woman with forbearance? A woman who can remain unflustered even though her kid won’t nap. Women in the past traversed the continental United States in covered wagons — today we lose our shit because a two year old acts like a two year old.

Does anyone remember back in the ’80’s you used to get those pins with funny sayings on them? One of them was ‘if sex is a pain in the ass, you’re doing it the wrong way.” How that made me laugh when I was a kid. That’s what I think of whenever I hear women complain about how terrible it is to be a mom. Not because being a mom is easy — it is not. But because terrible ideas like ‘gentle parenting’ have made it a lot worse.

Being a parent can’t be fun all the time — but it certainly can be fun sometimes. Those days happen suddenly, unexpectedly, when you are doing something normal that you may have done a thousand times before, but your baby or your toddler suddenly has a cute or funny or interesting reaction to it. Those moments can’t always be planned, and days when you do plan for fun often turn into mini-disasters.

These are things being a parent teaches you. Embrace the small stuff. Take joy in the ordinary. Generations of GirlBoss narcissist shopaholics are going to have a real tough time with that.

This messed up understanding of being a mother is so embedded in the culture right now, because social media performance has become a way of life for so many young people. Like Lauren Southern, they may well grow out of it. (Side note, I cannot express how thankful I am that there was no social media when I was 20 years old.)

The idea of female empowerment of the Girl Boss variety is practically a creed at this point. But you can’t Girl Boss a screaming newborn or a stubborn toddler.

The thought of female maternal empowerment is a threat so grave that the nation’s spies decreed it a national security problem.

But all of us, and yes, I mean all of us — even those douchebags who wrote that Intelligence Assessment — are born with an internal moral compass, and deep down inside we know right from wrong.

And despite the weapon’s grade propaganda and social engineering they have been subjected to, a sizeable share of today’s young people are tuning into their moral compasses. They might not be in the majority, but I refuse to succumb to despair in thinking they won’t prevail eventually.

Bring back sane, natural, motherhood. Reclaim it. It’s this generation’s version of a war bond: an invaluable resource that will enrich the next generation.

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