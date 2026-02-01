From the ages of 22 to about 30, my social circle was quite large. It was made up of family, childhood friends, high school friends, university friends, friends from summer jobs, friends from journalism, friends from the bars I was a regular at, and friends of my parents. People from all over the world. And of that wide and diverse circle, today I can be open and comfortable in expressing my politics and worldview with about four people — total. That’s what it means to be an exile from your own tribe.

On social media, there are a lot of people who have had this experience. It’s comforting to read their posts, to listen to their conversations in which they express the disorientation you feel knowing that, if someone knew your actual opinions, they would physically recoil from you. Maybe even accuse you of something crazy, like being a Nazi supporter.

Because, I mean, we’re just not. It’s like we can see them, but they can’t see us. We can see them, because in a lot of ways, we are still like them. We still like the same things — hanging out with our friends. Going to brunch. Making sourdough. Reading good books. We share the same aesthetic, but we are in politically different universes. Is this new? In the before times, if you were ‘conservative’ you liked ‘conservative things.’ Especially when it comes to taste in things like music.

But today, we exist in this kind of ghostly parallel plane — we may still like the urbane hipster pastimes, but we can only really be ourselves around formerly foreign tribes: rednecks, Christians, lifelong anti-Commies. The very people we thought we were superior to.

The other morning, I woke up with a Belle and Sebastian song in my head. I went on Spotify and I listened to two of their albums — albums that were my constant soundtrack when I first moved back to New York City, in 1998-99. I would listen to them, on my Discman, on my commute to and from work — on the F train taking me back and forth from Brooklyn to my job in Midtown, and my way to the bar in the evenings and home again at night. Nearly thirty years later, the songs transport me back to the person I was then. On the train, listening to my music, I would also read the latest commentary in Harper’s Magazine, The Atlantic, the New Yorker, Rolling Stone. I was in the tribe.

It was a really great time. Not to indulge in ‘back in my day’ nostalgia, but we really had a lot of fun. Evenings drinking beer in the bar turned into all night parties on Brooklyn rooftops. Trips to Rockaway to dip your hungover head in the bracing, salty water the next day, pleased that you knew that one dude who has a car. Stopping for lobster or clams on the way back. Seeing your friends bands play and falling in love, just a little bit, with how good they were. Heading to the nearest dive bar after work — mine was Smith’s on 8th Avenue and 44th— for a few low quality, definitely not craft, beers. Dance parties in DUMBO lofts, when the streets of that now wealthy neighbourhood were still dark and a bit dangerous at night. Finding yourself in random people’s apartments in Washington Heights as the sun was coming up. These were the memories that came flooding back to me, just because I woke up with a Belle and Sebastian song in my head.

Of course, our present reality quickly intruded. Also this week, I caught up with an old friend, from that time — one of the four apostates I mentioned earlier. He mentioned that someone from the old days randomly got in touch with him, and asked: ‘what happened to Jenny? When did she turn into a right-wing freak?’

This comment made us both laugh. It was a rueful but genuine laugh. We get that a lot.

I have managed to hold on to one or two very dear people who understand that we can talk about other things and still love each other like we used to —but there’s always that dread that you might stumble onto a topic that will remind them of your alien status.

Anyone who has seen what the liberal-left has become and decided to move away from it, has had some kind of version of this comment. The ‘what happened to you, man’ question.

But actually, we haven’t changed all that much. Sure, we’ve gotten older, a bit more conservative — as people who leave behind the fervour and excitement and recklessness of youth have done since time immemorial. Maybe we got a bit more sober — literally and figuratively. I can’t pound beers for eight hours straight anymore, and yes, I found God. But we are still the same people who listen to Belle and goddamn Sebastian, you know?

So consumed was I in the last few days by this thought, I called my friend Jason who met me when I was 23, and has been listening to my right-wing freakery on a weekly basis for years. I told him my theory: that part of the reason my switching sides has been so shocking to people from back in the day, is because I was a politically aware young woman who also liked to party and could come up with some pretty decent one-liners. I mean, I very well may have been talking crap the whole time, but when you are a cute 20 something propping up the bar with a bunch of single guys ten years your senior, laughing at their jokes, you can get away with a lot worse than saying you’re moving to Canada if Dubya gets elected. Your social capital is pretty high.

So I’m the last person anyone expected to be going to bat for Trump and praying the Rosary. I described this alienation to Jason, wondering aloud — am I remembering myself clearly? He laughed a reassuringly hearty laugh and said, ‘you haven’t changed at all.’ (Side note: always make sure you have people in your life that can tell you this.)

The only major difference, as far as I can discern, is that we apostates, at some point, realised the legacy media was lying to us about some really basic shit. The Atlantic, Harpers, New Yorker, Rolling Stone — my old companions on the F train — they stopped being chroniclers and became agitators.

Whether it was the moral panic around white supremacy — obviously fake and itself racist. Or the moral panic around lockdowns, and vaccine- mask hysteria. Obviously illiberal and bordering on psychotic. Or January 6th, obviously a Reichstag Fire type ploy. Or its uncritical embrace of an obviously malevolent movement that supports child sex changes, and men in women’s locker rooms, prisons and homeless shelters. Or the Trump is a dictator hysteria. If you are an apostate, it was likely one of those things that turned you.

Many of our former comrades, however, who stuck with the old media brands, now see us as — at best — an unfortunate and distasteful mystery. At worst — as directly responsible for the deaths of people like Alex Pretti and Renee Good. More responsible, in fact, then they were.

Meghan Murphy — an early apostate, a woman who had the balls to speak up for reality when reality was deeply threatening and paid a steep price— put it better than I could in this essay characterising how she too is viewed. As:

“Uncompassionate MAGA Pick Me What-Happened-To-You-Meghan-You-Used-To-Be-Smart-And-Now-You-Keep-Saying-Things-I-Don’t-Like.”

“But who I am, but a baddie. A woman failing at my womaning by failing to express care and compassion in the correct way. (Publicly, and in line with the Good political party, the corporate media, Natalie Portman, and my algorithm.)”

She, like me, was one of the cool girls who could hang and talk politics. She, like me, still has the Gen X indie aesthetic. Our politics may have changed, but our aesthetics have not. I think I’m a little bit surprised at how much that actually matters.

