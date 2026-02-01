Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Baddeley's avatar
Simon Baddeley
Feb 1

Jesus told this parable '... Two people went up to a progressive conference centre. One was an influencer with credentials on the right side of issues. The other was a redneck in a faded cap and work boots standing at the back. The first one stepped to the mic and declared: “God - or whatever - I thank you I’m not like bigots or deniers. I amplify marginalised voices, check my privilege daily, use correct pronouns, boycott the right things, and aim to call out harm when I see it.” The redneck muttered “I’m a mess. Lord, have mercy on me."'

.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Rooster's avatar
Rooster
Feb 1

I’m nowhere near your generation Jenny… I’m in my mid 70’s.. but we are in a very similar place culturally and politically. You moved forward as it were, to your conservative positions from an upbringing based on a Leftist/ Liberal view of the world, and I moved back to the conservative values I was raised with in the 1950’s. I started to embrace Leftism in my teens.. in the late 1960’s …as that was the zeitgeist tidal wave of the times. Disenchantment with the Vietnam war, and the civil rights movement took center stage. What none of us young people understood at the time was that the encroachment of Leftism was very much orchestrated by outside forces that only had the division and conquering of America and the West in mind. They used our natural youthful compassionate idealism in the pursuit of justice to rip apart the fabric of our country. So you and I now reside in a very similar place, albeit journeying from different starting points.

Reply
Share
16 replies
230 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenny E Holland · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture