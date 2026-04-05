The best expression of our current time is this:

Hard men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times.

I don’t know who first came up with the pithy explanation, but it is spot on. We are in the final part of the cycle. The weak men (and women!) have created hard times, and they are likely to get far harder. It is our fate to exist in the middle part between good and hard times, watching the car crash in slow motion, turning and turning in the widening gyre.

Paying attention to current events tends to produce a sense of urgency and doom. It’s in the interest of the news business to make you feel that way so as to make sure you keep coming back to check on the latest headlines. And even though I have thought quite a few times in my life that I was watching unprecedented events unfold, that feeling is getting stronger by the day and I know it is shared by many.

This unsettling feeling provokes sobering thoughts. Amid the chaos and upheaval of the last many years, I have found a surprising refuge in the old traditions of religion, specifically Catholicism. And there are many like me, it turns out — the former indie kid, the ageing hipster, the former liberal or leftie who has clocked the abject darkness of our current culture and has sought out a 2000 year old remedy. This is all well and good. God is love. God is forgiving. God is mercy. And we are all surely in need of all that.

But what I find we don’t discuss as much is the part of religion that enforced the moral order that we have seen collapse around us recently: the idea of punishment — divine or man made — for infractions of that moral order.

This is the thorniest problem, that we are collectively too squeamish to address. We’ve had it both ways for so long now — we have engaged in all sorts of “sin” while society reinforced the idea that we were still moral, good people. And we happily played along until one day we were all living in a world that deemed it ok to cut the testicles off boys, or kill off the sick on the NHS, or abort babies in the ninth month.

I doubt that the current Catholic Church hierarchy is capable of addressing this quandary. Either because it is taking the ‘you attract more flies with honey’ approach (spoiler alert: it isn’t working), or — more likely — because it is itself a core part of the cosseted elites for whom punishment, sacrifice, and suffering are totally foreign. Having walked around the Vatican City many times, I am particularly unconvinced that the church establishment is truly living up to the idea of sacrifice, which is of course the central tenet of Christianity, and is what Christ did for us when he died on the cross. Judging by the soft messaging on sin, which is the opposite of sacrifice, it has been reduced to a sort of #bekind platitude.

But what do we do with the hardest moral judgements: what happens to those of us who break the rules? Are we prepared to damn ourselves and each other?

Last year, I heard of Raymond Ibrahim for the first time. Ibrahim has written several books on the long and currently ignored history of the war between Islam and Christendom, and has a Substack as well. Centuries ago, Christianity was defended at the point of the sword, not with think pieces in Vanity Fair (see below). And we can judge history’s barbarism all we like, but the truth is that we exist largely because a long time ago, hard men were willing to commit acts of violence against other humans, so as to allow the communities back home to flourish — or survive. To some degree we all exist because of, not in spite of, past wars.

Share

Today, Ibrahim says, ‘to be Christian is to be a doormat, tolerant and submissive.’ And to reinforce that point, last year, I attended a mass at which the priest gave a homily describing Catholicism as “a community of love;” a creed of mercy. He described hell as loneliness.

Well, sort of? But hell is also hell. Saying loneliness is hell is only for the good times. Hell is also being trafficked into sex slavery in your own home town as a girl, and then being ignored or maligned by those in authority. Hell is also walking up from a long nightmare in which you were tricked into thinking you could change sex, to find you have sterilised yourself and destroyed your body. Hell is being raised in the creed of total sexual permissiveness, where there is nothing you can’t do with your body, so you pimp yourself for strangers to degrade. And the terrible truth is that by ignoring hell, and punishments, for my entire lifetime, we have simply created a hell on earth.

Silicon Valley finds God

Maybe the really bad times will not come. It is certainly true that for a large part of my 50 year life, the predictions of doom have been a constant drumbeat against which I choreographed my decisions. It’s not like they steered me head-on, in one direction or another. But I was aware of their constant presence. Like background noise.

Last year Vanity Fair wrote a truly staggering article: God Complex: Silicon Valley was once driven by a godless chase for growth. Now the new religion is religion.

Reading it, I couldn’t discern whether I found it enraging or strangely comforting. And a few days later, I can’t decide if it’s a sign that we are all going to be ok — or if it’s one of the horsemen of the apocalypse.

“Maybe you know this person, or maybe you are this person, because it’s a personality that, while largely original to the Bay Area, has saturated mainstream consciousness so thoroughly as to become stripped of all its original subversion. Go to most any party of millennials in Los Angeles or New York and you’ll find the same iridescent-sheathed package of psilocybin-studded chocolate being passed around. What was once radical is now mundane: Burning Man is slouching toward Coachella, Richard Dawkins is a farce, and an uneasy realization is dawning that, while we all thought we were locked arm in arm in humanity’s cheerful march toward progress, we were only wandering into swift-approaching regression. Even hard-nosed progressives had begun to sense that something rotten was simmering in the tepid cultural waters. Could it be that what society needed was a return to an ethical framework that had survived throughout millennia?”

Our culture is rotten. It’s rotten to the core. I still feel like a bit of a Savonarola type when I say that (he was the pointy-nosed, party-ruining preacher in Renaissance Florence who kept reminding the great and the good that they were hell-bound sinners.) But now that Vanity Fair, of all places, is also saying that the culture is rotten, and that we might want to consider, I dunno, morals — then I guess the idea is now mainstream.

Except it’s definitely not. A small but growing cohort of young people is increasingly coming to the conclusion that they will not be following their elders down the path of sexual and material excess, and those young people have a shot of changing how the future looks. In what way, exactly, remains to be seen.

Happy Easter everyone.

Leave a comment