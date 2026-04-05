Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
1d

Happy Easter.

The older I grow, the more appreciative of fundamentalist Christianity I become. The more history I study, the less inclined toward the modern application of turning the other cheek. Somehow I can’t see Constantine, Richard Lionheart, Saint Louis IX, Joan d’Arc, et al. as pacifists and am thankful.

We’ve lost our way and shouldn’t forget that time in Genesis when God, disgusted with his humanity project, pitched the entire production in the trash and went back to the drawing board.

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ggrain7's avatar
ggrain7
1d

Woe unto them who calls what is evil good and what is good evil....we live in a time when that's being accomplished on a worldwide scale. God requires truth....today, truth is a dirty inconvenient word. God is above.....Christ is Risen! All my love to you and your family, Jenny.

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