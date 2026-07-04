The first time I set foot on American soil was the summer of 1976. I was a few months shy of a year old — a fat Irish baby with skin the colour of full cream milk. I obviously don’t remember the occasion, but I feel like I do, because family photographs commemorated it. My grandparents, Dot from the Bronx and Al from Brooklyn, beaming in the arrivals terminal at JFK airport, and me scooped up in my tall grandfather’s eager embrace.

It was just a visit, we returned to Ireland a few weeks later — but old photo albums tell me it was the perfect American summer. Photos of me and my cousins in an inflatable kiddie pool in our grandparents backyard, our long-haired teen uncles and cousins sitting watching us in denim cut-offs, looking totally blazed. In one photo, an indicator of what my personality was to become and also the generally laid-back attitude to babies that was the fashion of the time, I have raised an empty —? — beer bottle to my lips, as my uncle smiles benignly at the camera. There I was, a fat happy baby, in a paddling pool, with a beer. (I have turned my house upside looking for these photos, to no avail.)

When I was growing up, my Belfast father would speak in rhapsodic terms of his first trip to America. No sooner had he arrived, he made a friend, a black guy from Queens called Reggie. They worked together at the New York State Power Authority, doing what I do not remember. From then on he swore that New York City was his spiritual home, a place far more welcoming than the dank streets of his actual hometown. He claimed the Big Apple more than he ever claimed his native land.

Similarly, my husband thought he’d arrived in the land of milk and honey when he visited America as a 14 year old boy in the late ’80’s. They made cakes out of ice cream! They had a whole room in their homes — just for kids to play in! He met crime boss John Gotti! Anything was possible!

I, on the other hand, was raised in an environment of reflexive anti-Americanism. It wasn’t too bad, I did have my America-boosting dad to moderate those impulses and my down-to-earth American family. But as it is today, Europe-worshiping intelligentsia looked down on much of American culture, and I have to admit I did as well. It was just the water in which we swam.

You can see where I get my attitude from (my aunt).

In the last decade, that reflexive anti-Americanism became the norm among the educated, blue state, American middle class. It hardened into a politics of resentment and liberal extremism. It has gotten so bad that now there are many young people who genuinely associate the American flag with fascism. The historical illiteracy of this is mind boggling.

So this year, I’m going to try patriotism. Even though it does not come naturally. But watching from afar as this great nation strains under the weight of its own elites turning against it, I know what side I fall on. The side of decent, regular, Americans who are the most tolerant and open people probably on this earth.

New York summer: Fleet Week and Coney Island

And it’s 250 years since the signing of the declaration of Independence! What an achievement! And I’m so sick and tired of ‘my side’ constantly shitting on the USA, to the point that they would be happier seeing the entire nation destroyed than recognise that their ‘goodness’ and ‘liberal values’ have curdled into something unrecognisable and destructive.

A few months ago, an American tourist visiting a small village, not that far from where I live, went viral after she posted a video about being insulted by locals in a pub, demanding to know who she voted for. “That moment when you go into a Northern Ireland bar and are immediately accused of being a bad person because you are from the United States,” says the tearful woman who runs the TikTok account Law’s Life.

I found her account quite plausible. Ireland has the reputation for friendliness, not America, and yet I have always found America the far friendlier place.

By contrast, the World Cup has provided a steady stream of heartwarming videos of Europeans being delighted with Red State America — friendly people and big box stores, huge sodas, and generous, helpful people. In one video in particular an Irish couple visits a place called Liberty Restaurant in Alabama and the owner picks up their entire tab. “we could not be any more grateful for how friendly and how welcoming you were here in Scottsboro,” the man says.

Abundance. Openness. Friendship. Opportunity.

That is the America that my father and my husband recognised instantly.

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1970s USA. Woman next to my mother in the middle photo, top row, was a camp survivor from Eastern Europe

And of course, freedom. Freedom is so intensely associated with America that it has become a tired cliché. Is this why we have so casually maligned it, thrown it away, or even worse — pretended we never had it in the first place?

Perhaps this era of a freedom-hating liberalism (contradiction though that might be) will bring us to a more profound understanding of what freedom is, and its immeasurably precious value.

Iowa circa 1999

It’s not F150’s or Gay Pride. It’s not “free to be you and me”. It’s far deeper than marketing schtick or dumb platitudes. I’m going to quote — extensively — from writer and filmmaker Eli Steele, who is the great-grandchild of slaves, and the grandchild of a man who grew up in the segregated south, and also the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor. He is, he writes in this beautiful essay, “the first male on my father’s side to be born free of any government-sanctioned racial oppression.”

“To fully embrace freedom is to be exposed, fully visible, flaws and all, no longer able to pretend that what becomes of you is somebody else’s doing. The inner freedom was always the real thing. But America is the rare country that also tore down the outer walls that stood in its way, which is why to waste the choice here, where nothing stands between us and it, is the deepest betrayal…

The strangest thing about my lifetime is that far too many in this country with every freedom written into its laws have spent years insisting they are not free. After the great collisions of the 1960s, at the very moment we should have moved forward into freedom, many of us turned around and retreated into race and tribe instead. The laws were on the books and the doors were open or beginning to open and yet we still told ourselves the doors were shut.

While many builders and thinkers among us keep pushing the country toward what it has never been, many others have turned to face the other way, ransacking the past for someone to blame for every failure of the present. We have become a backward-looking people, and grievance has become one of our largest industries. The strangest part is what it did to freedom itself. A movement rose insisting that blacks and other minorities were not free, in the safest and most prosperous decades that any minority has ever known. And millions of whites were told that to defend themselves against the charge of racism was itself proof of racism. Many of them discovered that it was easier to go silent than to be brave, and so they surrendered their own voice rather than risk a word. That is why the few who did speak out made the news. That is the quiet tragedy of my lifetime. Not that the country was evil, but that a free people, handed the widest liberty in human history, grew so frightened of a single accusation that they chose to give the freedom back.”

Fifty years ago, when I celebrated the Bicentennial as a babe in arms, few could have imagined that just five decades later, half of the country and most of its institutions would have turned on the country in such a vicious way.

I wish I could get through to the self-loathing American liberals — who at this point resemble your bitter, boozy ex who won’t ever get over the fact that you broke up with her and moved on to a happier, more relaxed and younger woman. ‘Just let it go,’ I want to say, shaking the liberal by the shoulders and looking them square in the eyes.

There is happiness ahead, if you just let go.

So this holiday weekend, even though I’m not there to celebrate with you — I am wishing and praying for independence once again. Independence from fear, from guilt, from self-loathing, that is my prayer for the millions of Americans whose minds are captured pernicious lie — that the United States is somehow uniquely evil.

It is the opposite. The nation and its people — all of you out there— are uniquely free, uniquely fair, and uniquely generous.

I salute you, my fellow Americans.

Happy birthday. And God bless the USA.

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