Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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C.M's avatar
C.M
3d

Yes! Thank you, Jenny.

We are fucking awesome. No apologies.

God bless America! 🇺🇸❤️

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
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Ask yourself why there are Americans who hate America. They are invariably progressives, or at least acolytes of progressivism. And what gripe do progressive have with America? Progressivism has insidiously, over time, taken control of education, the media, healthcare, social services and our judicial system. They've appointed themselves to be the arbiters of what is right and good.

They were getting away with it, until Donald Trump came along and laughed in their faces. Their initial response was to presume that all of America would denounce him for that, and stand by our progressive 'leaders'. We did not all do that. And that makes us deplorable, racists, supremacists, and anything else that comes to their minds.

What progressives will probably never do is examine their own bigotry and reckon with themselves. Self-examination is not a progressive trait. They are sure that America is going to hell, because their ideology is, in fact, going to hell, and their ideology is all they really know.

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