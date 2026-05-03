Last week, I wrote about the radicalisation of young, white, middle class girls, and how this was a political if not national crisis.

Well, that very same weekend we got further evidence that the boys are radicalised too — when an adult-in-name-only tried to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Obviously we already knew that liberal-left men have also been radicalised. We’ve seen left-wing young men assassinate Charlie Kirk, shoot the president in the ear, and riot, loot, threaten political opponents for ten years now.

But Cole Thomas Allen, the 31 year old arrested for storming the mezzanine outside the ballroom where Trump, his cabinet, and America’s premier media were all gathered, was striking in his naive foolishness.

I’m going to treat this very, very serious matter in a non-serious way. This is partly a coping mechanism to ease my horror that this is actually happening to our society; and also because as violent as these people are, there is also something just deeply unserious about them.

What can I say? I have a heightened sense of the absurd.

I’ve been interested in terrorism and terrorist movements for my entire life — even as a child, partly due to my father’s journalism and the fact that his family lived in an IRA stronghold in Belfast. So he had lots of experience of it.

But this is the first time I saw the actions and pronouncements of a would-be terrorist, and thought, hmmm, he seems kind of familiar? This is no swivel-eyed, bomb throwing anarchist, or AK-47 toting, plane-hijacking Palestinian, or leather-jacket wearing, car-bomb planting Belfast hard man.

This guy reminds me of someone I could be related to! Sorry, let me refine that so as not to impugn my relatives, as absolutely none of them are as homicidally simple-minded as this guy.

He’s like someone who posts on LinkedIn.

He went to CalTech!

He was Teacher of the month! (Not even of the year. Sad.)

He has a side hustle in video game development.

After the foiled attack, Trump called him a whack job — which is partly true (and it’s also my favourite insult, out of many insults that I love). But Cole also is — by the current Democratic Party standards, totally normal.

His views, all of which are factually incorrect, are totally commonplace. They are shared by millions and millions of people, not just in America, but across the world.

The photos of him that beamed around the world produced yet another sharp slap of cognitive dissonance. From his Jim-from-The-Office half smile, to the bizarre selfie he took right before carrying out his attempted attack, in which he looked like he was about to go serve canapés at a drinks reception for humanities professors at Columbia University. Over on Reddit — not where I usually go for calm, reasoned analysis — one poster spoke for many in the nation when he said (in all caps) WHY IS HIS TIE TUCKED INTO HIS PANTS???

Over on Bluesky, Cole didn’t make sense either, posting his Trump Derangement Syndrome earlier this month:

“Trump is literally one of those villains that if you beat his ass hard enough, he’ll join your team. Don’t really have any other insights to this, it’s not really actionable cause no way schumer just canes him into acting his age, but, like, it would probably literally work on him,” he wrote.

But the screed he sent out minutes before commencing his unsuccessful attack was so utterly strange, full of bureaucratic check-boxes and caveats, that I just have to share it. So here is my analysis of his manifesto.

The first line reads:

“Hello everybody!”

That’s quite an opener. It’s like he’s sending out a team email to remind people of an upcoming meeting.

“So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today…”

Golly gee, ya sure did!

“Let me start off by apologising to everyone whose trust I abused.” What?? He starts off his murder manifesto with an apology?! That is so lame.

“I apologise to my parents for saying an interview without saying it was for ‘Most Wanted.’” WINK WINK

“I apologise to my colleagues and students for saying I had a personal emergency (by the time anyone reads this, I probably most certainly DO need to go to the ER, but can hardly call that not a self-inflicted status.)”

Are we sure this guy knows what a ‘MANIFESTO’ is??

But wait! There is more apologising to be done!

“I apologise to all the people I travelled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near.”

What a thoughtful gun-toting maniac!

Aaaaand…there’s more apologies.

“I apologise to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.”

So, he’s saying sorry to every single person who has been abused and/or murdered…ever? Past, present and future? He really needs a thicker skin if he’s going to be a terrorist.

“I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies”

Cole, dude: are you a cold-blooded killer or are you not a cold-blooded killer? Are you familiar with how murder works? It usually involves weapons — even using weapons, yikes! — and hurting people with them. This goes even more for terrorism. Saying sorry over and over kind of ruins the whole look.

“On to why I did any of this:”

Alright, now we are getting somewhere.

“I am a citizen of the United States of America.”

Ok?

“What my representatives do reflects on me.”

Does it though? What about what you do? Does your wanting to commit murder reflect on you at all?

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

First, allow me to interject with a few style tips. The first half of this sentence sounds like the set up to a terrible joke: a pedophile, rapist, and traitor walk in to a bar…the barman says: what are you having?

As for the second half: we don’t use the verb “coat” with the noun crimes. We commit crimes. We coat our hands with, say, lotion. Or paint, or blood — which is what I think you maybe were going for? We do not coat other people, or their hands, with crimes. Nor do we use the phrase his crimes are on my hands…Are we sure this person is 31 and not 13?

(Well, to be completely honest…

[oh go on then!]

I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

Thanks for clearing that up Cole. I get it. We’re all busy.

“While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format but I’m not military so too bad.)

“Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel)…”

He’s pretty polite for a would-be assassin, I’ll give him that.

“They are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest.”

“Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armour because centre mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t*.”

I’ve never known a wannabe mass shooter to be so concerned with not hurting people?

Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me.)

Capitol Police; same as Hotel Security

National Guard: same as Hotel Security

Hotel Employees: not targets at all

Guests: Not targets at all

“In order to minimise casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration though walls.)

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Cole, buddy, I don’t think you are cut out for this murder stuff.

Grok generated image of ‘LinkedIn assasin.’

Then, he gives five “objections” to his plan, and a rebuttal to teach. I won’t quote each one but overall, this gives the impression that he is a huge nerd trying to make sure he has buy-in from all his fellow nerds before they all do something naughty. Again — not something I expected in an assassin.

His second objection was — and I’m not making this up:

“This is not a convenient time for you to do this”

?????

When is it ever convenient to assassinate the leader of the free world? It’s not exactly something you can do on your way home from work.

His rebuttal to the convenience objection:

“Do you think when I see see someone raped or murdered or abused I should walk on by because it would be ‘inconvenient’ for people who aren’t the victim.”

What? I feel like you have to have the mental capacity of a child to make this statement, not a 31 year old man. I get that this guy was good at math, but what an idiot.

He’s taking the moral logic of a simplistic hypothetical— being face to face with a violent crime happening in the moment, in front of him — and applying it to a gala event, attended by people he thinks have done bad things at other times. He’s trying to make the case for a strategic act of political insurrection by using a completely different, unrelated, context. That is the thinking of a child. An actual child.

Then he quotes Jesus — “yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s” — wildly misapplying the Biblical text, which he then rebuts with some word salad in which he tries to sound like a Very Wise Judge or something. But it’s so detached and abstract, it is profoundly odd.

“No one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered.”

Who is ordering whom? What is being ordered?? And why can’t this guy write good!?

He goes on for a bit more, thanking everyone as if he just won an Oscar or something, then adds a p.s.. Again, like I did when I was writing in my diary as a child.

If you would like to support my work with a one-off payment, train your mobile phone’s camera on this QR code, and it will take you to the Buy Me A Coffee website.

But this post script is a doozy. He goes off on a rant about how bad Trump’s security is. Yes. He actually complains that the Secret Service is not doing it’s job. Which, I mean, right. That’s correct. But a weird concern for someone who thought he was about to kill a president?

Cole is an excellent encapsulation of where I think a lot of young, well-educated, American liberal extremists are: they have the emotional maturity and moral reasoning of very young children, but they are fluent in the bureaucratic, professional, project-management language (also therapeutic language) of adults.

They are so trapped in their own fog that they cannot see past their own nose. Much like the middle class white girls who love to knit and crochet but also love Hamas, it is jarring. It’s artificial. It’s like watching a badly programmed robot try to be human-like.

I’m surprised he didn’t sign off his murder manifesto with something like ‘Ok, so hopefully that’s all clear and you guys can support me in murdering the president. No worries if not!’

People did not used to be like this. I’m running out of adjectives to describe these nut-jobs.

He is more Reading Rainbow than Day of the Jackal.

Which sounds cute, maybe? But the fact that we now have amateur child soldiers in adult bodies is a cause for deep concern.

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Cole is 100 percent a casualty of the information war. He repeatedly references a list of media lies as evidence that what he is doing is worthy. “Teenage girls being abused by this administration”; “fishermen executed without trial” and people being “raped in detention camps.”

Mark Halperin did an excellent job of dismantling all of these wild claims — but if you are still in doubt, ask yourself this. If the media really had actual, hard, evidence of this don’t you think we would have seen it all over the internet? Instead, they use misrepresentation, inference, and questions in order to create the impression of reality. But their most powerful trick is to point to a lie, and call it an obvious truth — because simply by declaiming something, they shape reality. The moral of the Emperor’s New Clothes has been forgotten.

When I call Cole a casualty, I do not mean to absolve him of his crime, or imply that he is not responsible for his actions. He alone bears that responsibility, as the media did not force him at gunpoint to commit this crazy act. What the media did do, however, is create the environment in which he was formed. They designed the game that he was a player in.

I just started reading Jacob Siegel’s new book, The Information State. I cannot recommend it enough. It is very helpful for understanding the environment we are currently in. I’m only 2 chapters in, but already I have come upon invaluable nuggets about how the modern age has been shaped by the belief (mistaken, in my opinion) that information is our most necessary tool, our most trustworthy and unfailing guide. Starting in the 16th century, man started building “a new kind of society based on the belief that the ultimate truth is found in information.” Then, with the great American experiment with democracy, “Democratic politics gave everyone a say. As a result, it became valuable to have things to say, and that value was commodified, traded, and subject to runaway inflation. In the past, people might have attached no great significance to the formless mental impressions flitting through their heads. Now many started developing a proprietary relationship to their opinions.”

I see this constantly. I try to guard against it myself. I lament just how emotionally attached people, liberals and leftists in particular but not exclusively, have become to their opinions.

The information age has also led us to believe, mistakenly, that being in possession of information somehow makes us smart. Cole Allen proves that is not correct.

Siegel writes:

“It turns out that the most informed citizen who dutifully consumes the news is also easiest to propagandise.”

I have yet to see a deeper explanation of how we ended up with a country full of young zealots willing to commit murder in service of their mistaken beliefs.

The most upsetting thing about this sorry episode was my realisation that these fanatics are going to keep going until they get what they want.

Remember that next time you have the chance to vote.

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