Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Stephen Cameron's avatar
Stephen Cameron
4h

For a second I thought the 'buy me a coffee ' QR code was part of his manifesto. 😂

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

Theater kids in charge, and this is what we get. The Brits had the term "bottom" to characterize a serious person. These people are so lacking in bottom they practically float away.

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