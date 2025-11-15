Saving Culture (from itself)

Saving Culture (from itself)

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Nina Power's avatar
Nina Power
Nov 15, 2025

Thank you for covering this, Jenny. The detail around facial expressions etc. is important. So much of court is theatre and tacit, and straight reports don't usually get to cover these aspects.

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1 reply by Jenny Holland
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Nov 15, 2025

Professionalism and impartiality went out the window decades ago here. I had the unfortunate experience of dealing with our National Labor Relations Board over 30 years ago where I was blindsided by the bias of the panel. I became the proverbial conservative who was a liberal mugged by reality.

Good luck to Sara, she is blessed to have competent friends and counsel.

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